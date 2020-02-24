The Dutch Door's exceptional offerings

The Dutch Door menu includes the Signature Supreme Dog that features Five Dot Ranch beef dog, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and tangy sauce on a toasted ABC Bakery bun and topped with crushed tater chips ($12); smoky plant-based chipotle chili that can be topped with cheddar cheese and includes a side of bread ($10); and various creative salad bowls ($12) that make for a tasty and surprisingly filling meal. A wild collection of sandwiches ranges from the “possible burger”(a plant-based burger “made in house and not in a lab” — $14), the Napa turkey wrap ($13) and the “Banh Mi Sando” that includes a mound of spiced pulled-pork tenderloin, toasted Bouchon Bakery baguette, avocado mayo, herb cashew pesto, pickled vegetables and Sriracha.

And although each item I’ve tasted is delicious, well thought-out and made with care, it is the K.F.C. (Korean fried chicken) sandwich ($14) that is the current showstopper. This is a wallop of a creation. Dare I say that it is the best chicken sandwich in the Napa Valley? Yes, I dare. Can it compete with those in the super-hip areas of Los Angeles or New York? Indeed it could. But who wants to share this wonderfully decadent twist on what has become an oh-so-popular as of late item — the humble fried chicken sandwich. In this case, though, The Dutch Door’s take is to douse chicken-thigh meat in Panko, deep-fry to perfection and then lightly toss with spicy-sweet gochujang sauce and sesame seeds then placed on a pillowy toasted local ABC Bakery bun that has been smeared with creamy avocado mayo and layered in Napa cabbage kimchi. Holy moly, this is a remarkable creation!