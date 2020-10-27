'The French Laundry, Per Se,' a philosphical new cookbook from Thomas Keller and his team

After striving to learn culinary skills, working for free and for minimum wages, he landed a stage, a culinary apprenticeship, at the French Laundry. Even more impressively, perhaps, he got a reservation to dine there and came up with the wherewithal to pay the bill; it’s an experience he uses to underscore his belief that anyone who really wants to can dine at the world’s best restaurants.

“All the chefs who aren’t making that much money, they find a way,” he said. “We see people in the restaurant from all walks of life, from all places. And they have fun.”

The dinners may be pricey, he said (reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown, the prix fixe outdoor meal at the French Laundry is $350 and inside is $850 per person), but he emphasized that the cost supports a network of people, from the ones who do the laundry to the purveyors, gardeners, farmers and artisans as well as servers, cooks and dishwashers. “It pays for 110 employees, gardens, orchards.”

After finishing his stage at the French Laundry, he kept climbing the culinary ladder, and returned 16 years later to the Yountville restaurant as an established chef.

“It was a life-long dream,” he said. The subsequent years have been “a positive evolution and period of growth.”