Now in its fifth year, the Lexus Culinary Classic returns to Cavallo Point Lodge in Sausalito on April 26-28.
The lineup of chefs including James Beard award-winning Laura Werlin along with chefs from Cavallo Point, Blackberry Farm, Terranea and Pebble Beach resorts.
The schedule of events includes a farmer’s market excursion, cycling with famed pro-cyclist Christian Vande Velde, cooking demonstrations, wine blending, and a private dinner at Skywalker Ranch, chauffeured in a Lexus. Driving enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to take a Lexus for a drive around Cavallo Point. The weekend is capped off with the Lexus Grand Tasting on Sunday afternoon featuring all 10 participating chefs, Blackberry Farm Brewery and 20 winemakers who are members of Napa Valley Vintners. Racecar driver Scott Pruett will be pouring wine from his own label.
Tickets range from $120 to $250 per event, with an all-access pass available at a discounted rate of $750, and can be purchased at lexusculinaryclassic.com.