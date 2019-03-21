Napa cookbook author and culinary expert Janet Fletcher will be at the Upper Valley campus of Napa Valley College in St. Helena from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, for a free book-signing and talk about her new book, "Wine Country Table."
The cookbook features profiles of farms and wineries that are leaders in sustainability along with 50 original recipes that capture Fletcher's love of fresh fruits and vegetables. She will share images from the farms and wineries she visited and discuss some of the ways they are moving toward sustainability. Books will be available for purchase at the event. A book signing will follow talk.
Coming up on April 6, Fletcher will lead a cooking class from 4 to 6:30 p.m. featuring recipes from the book at the Belle Rhodes Teaching Kitchen on the St. Helena campus. The menu includes pistachio and feta dip with crudités; spring vegetable tabbouleh with shaved asparagus and radishes; and spring herbs lamb meatballs with tomato, artichokes and olives, plus almond, orange and olive oil cake with late-harvest wine sabayon.
The cost is $95. Hardbound copies of "Wine Country Table" will also be available to registered students at a discounted price. Pre-registration is required by April 1 at www.napavalleycookingschool.org/enthusiast-program-classes.php. It's class #74624.