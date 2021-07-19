The meteoric rise of mozzarella's sexy cousin: burrata

Cheese has been around for millennia, but I don’t think any cheese can match burrata’s meteoric rise. This luscious cheese is now so entrenched at American retail counters and on restaurant menus that it’s hard to imagine how we survived summer without it.
But burrata is a newcomer, unknown in the U.S. 20 years ago and hardly known in Italy then. One East Bay merchant told me she recalls ordering it for her shop in 2002 for the first time—four precious burrata flown in from Italy. Today she orders 120 every week, from California producers.
Burrata is mozzarella’s sexier cousin—a “pouch” of mozzarella curd filled with shredded mozzarella and thick cream. From the outside, it looks like any other fresh mozzarella. But slice into it and, surprise, out flows a treasure of curds and cream.
In the southern Italian region of Puglia, burrata’s birthplace, the new cheese solved a persistent problem: what to do with all the scraps from mozzarella production. Nobody abhors waste like a southern Italian, especially the older generations who have lived through some rough times and known hunger. A few decades ago — dates are iffy on this—some resourceful mozzarella maker in Puglia decided to gather the scraps, cloak them in thick cultured cream and enclose them in a mozzarella sack, like a drawstring bag. The name burrata — literally “buttered” — hints at the cheese’s extra helping of butterfat.
Nancy Harmon Jenkins, a Maine food writer, lived in Puglia in the mid-1990s and knows more about the region’s food than most Italians. In her book, "lavors of Puglia," published in 1997, she described burrata as a “recently invented food tradition.” Her landlord in Puglia told her it didn’t exist in the 1950s, although perhaps it just didn’t exist in his village. Highly perishable foods didn’t travel far in southern Italy in those days.
Burrata’s big breakthrough, at least in this country, can be traced to two immigrants. Mimmo Bruno, who grew up in Puglia, started making burrata at the age of 11. After his military service in Italy, he emigrated, settling in L.A. and opening a creamery in 1996 to make mozzarella, ricotta and burrata. Nobody bought the burrata. Every chef rejected it until Nancy Silverton at Campanile placed an order. She had fallen in love with the unusual cheese on a recent trip to Puglia. At the wildly popular Campanile, burrata had found its launchpad.
Simultaneously, Gioia Cheese in the San Gabriel Valley was making its first burrata sales. Launched by a third-generation cheesemaker from Puglia, Gioia provided the burrata to A16, the influential San Francisco restaurant, when it opened in 2004. From there, burrata rocketed to stardom.
Chefs today put burrata on pizza, in risotto and in all types of salads, especially with tomato. It can replace mozzarella in an insalata caprese if you want to switch up your game. For my taste, the most appealing way to serve burrata is the simplest: cut into wedges (don’t try to slice it), drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, and dusted with a few grains of coarse salt and cracked pepper. A plate of charcoal-grilled toast is the best accompaniment.
In addition to Gioia, California burrata producers include Belfiore and Di Stefano, the latter operated by Mimmo Bruno’s capable son. Some stores also carry burrata from Puglia, which travels by air. Nothing is more important with burrata than freshness so check the sell-by date on the package.
A whole eight-ounce burrata is a commitment. Once you slice into it, you really must finish it. Some producers make two-ounce and four-ounce balls, a great option for a small household. Take the cheese out of its brine about a half-hour before you intend to eat it so it’s not refrigerator-cold.
Burrata, Nectarine and Tomato Salad
This camera-ready salad, from chef Derick Kuntz of B Cellars, appears in my book, "Gather: Casual Cooking from Wine Country Gardens." I have adapted it slightly.
Pickled red onion
¼ cup white wine vinegar
¼ cup water
2 tablespoons sugar
¼ teaspoon sea salt
½ small red onion, shaved or very thinly sliced
In a small saucepan, bring the vinegar, water, sugar and salt to a simmer over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Put the onion slices in a bowl and pour the hot liquid over them. Cool, then chill for about 1 hour.
1 Persian cucumber
1 medium tomato, ripe but firm
½ large nectarine, ripe but firm
A few cherry tomatoes, halved
Sea salt
Extra virgin olive oil
¼ pound burrata, at room temperature
Freshly cracked black pepper
2 small handfuls of baby arugula or watercress
Wood’s Boiled Cider, Carr’s Cider Syrup, golden balsamic vinegar or sherry vinegar
Thinly slice or shave the cucumber, preferably with a mandoline or V-slicer. Cut the tomato and the nectarine into wedges. Put the cucumbers, nectarines, tomato wedges and cherry tomatoes on a platter or tray, sprinkle with salt and a few drops of olive oil. Let stand for about 20 minutes to allow the ingredients to soften a bit and absorb some of the salt.
Just before serving, cut the burrata in half and put one half on each of 2 salad plates. Drizzle with a little olive oil and sprinkle with cracked pepper. Surround the burrata with the cucumbers, tomatoes and nectarines. Lift some of the red onion slices out of the liquid, pat them with paper towels to dry slightly, and scatter here and there. (Whatever onions you don’t use will keep for several days in the fridge.) Scatter the arugula over all. Sprinkle the fruit and vegetables (not the cheese) with drops of boiled cider. Serve immediately.
Serves 2.
Risotto Caprese
You’ve probably made an insalata caprese with mozzarella, tomato and basil. Here’s a variation on the theme. Use the larger amount of burrata for a richer result.
1-1/2 quarts vegetable broth or chicken broth
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
½ cup finely chopped onion
1-1/2 cups Carnaroli or Arborio rice
¾ cup high-quality marinara sauce, homemade or store-bought
Sea salt
¼ cup freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano or pecorino romano cheese
4 to 8 ounces burrata
Basil leaf, cracked black pepper and extra virgin olive oil for garnish
Bring the broth to a simmer in a saucepan and adjust the heat to maintain a gentle simmer.
Heat the olive oil in a heavy saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the onion and sauté until soft but not colored, about 5 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, until it is hot to the touch. Begin adding the broth ½ cup at a time, stirring often and adding more broth only when the previous addition has been absorbed. After 10 minutes, add the marinara sauce ¼ cup at a time to avoid cooling the rice too much. Continue adding broth until the rice is al dente and the mixture is creamy yet loose, about 8 minutes longer. You will probably need all the broth. Taste for salt.
Cover the saucepan, remove from the heat and let stand 2 minutes. Uncover and stir in the grated cheese, stirring vigorously to make the risotto creamier. Divide among 4 bowls. Put a slice of burrata on top of the risotto in each bowl. Garnish with a basil leaf and put a little cracked pepper and olive oil on the burrata. Serve immediately.
Serves 4.
Janet Fletcher, author of "Cheese & Wine, Cheese & Beer" and the Planet Cheese blog,…
