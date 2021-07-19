The meteoric rise of mozzarella's sexy cousin: burrata

Nancy Harmon Jenkins, a Maine food writer, lived in Puglia in the mid-1990s and knows more about the region’s food than most Italians. In her book, "lavors of Puglia," published in 1997, she described burrata as a “recently invented food tradition.” Her landlord in Puglia told her it didn’t exist in the 1950s, although perhaps it just didn’t exist in his village. Highly perishable foods didn’t travel far in southern Italy in those days.

Burrata’s big breakthrough, at least in this country, can be traced to two immigrants. Mimmo Bruno, who grew up in Puglia, started making burrata at the age of 11. After his military service in Italy, he emigrated, settling in L.A. and opening a creamery in 1996 to make mozzarella, ricotta and burrata. Nobody bought the burrata. Every chef rejected it until Nancy Silverton at Campanile placed an order. She had fallen in love with the unusual cheese on a recent trip to Puglia. At the wildly popular Campanile, burrata had found its launchpad.

Simultaneously, Gioia Cheese in the San Gabriel Valley was making its first burrata sales. Launched by a third-generation cheesemaker from Puglia, Gioia provided the burrata to A16, the influential San Francisco restaurant, when it opened in 2004. From there, burrata rocketed to stardom.