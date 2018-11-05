I am not a fan of reading books on an electronic device. I like the feel of a book in my hand as much as I love the smell of a library. I rejoice when somebody actually still writes me a hand-written letter. These are few and far between these days.
Technology is wonderful in so many ways, but it can also be incredibly cold and sterile. When I see young ones glued to their electronics, I’m convinced they have no idea what they are missing, the connections made when one reads a hand-written anything. How do we get their attention and help them to make connections to friends and family and their stories? I believe one way to accomplish this is in the kitchen.
Many of us can’t wait for the day when a child or grandchild is able to stand up on a chair next to us in the kitchen and begin to learn how some of their favorite family foods are created.
Instead of pulling out the computer and doing an Internet search on how to make a peach cobbler, why not dig into the back of your cupboard and bring out that old recipe box, or the first cookbook you were given when you left home, ventured out on your own and set up your first kitchen?
The recipe cards jammed into these little boxes are probably stained with drips of sauce. That’s how you know the really good ones. The more stains there are, the more the recipe was enjoyed. Recipes cut from the newspapers and magazines are wrinkled and faded, but if you look at the dates on them, you will see how long they have been protected in their little vault.
Past generations come to life through food. If we are lucky, family members leave behind legacies when they are gone. Some of the most treasured can easily be what they set on the dining table.
Making a cookie that your favorite aunt baked every Christmas, the baked beans your mom’s best friend made on 4th of July or the Thanksgiving stuffing you watched your Dad prepare over a lifetime links us in a way that can almost bring that person back to you in that moment.
My meatloaf recipe is one of my kids’ favorite and one they now fix for their families. In truth, it’s not my meatloaf recipe, it’s my mom’s recipe on one of those little stained cards. At 89, Mom doesn’t cook for the family any longer, but I never make meatloaf without thinking of her and wishing we lived closer so we could share. This card remains in pretty good condition, as I memorized the recipe years ago.
It’s memory lane for you and a way to introduce a special person to the little one standing next to you in the apron that might just be a little too big. Let them hold the card, another little fingerprint won’t matter and will add to the colors of the card, share the story of who this person was to you and why it’s important to remember them.
Often it’s not even that we loved a particular food, it was the person and the time we spent with them. I am sure that when I’ve gone and my youngest daughter peruses my little box with the faded fruits decal, she will smile when she sees the tuna casserole recipe. To this day, she still hates this dish, especially the peas, but I’d be willing to bet she smiles and tells the story yet again about how I tortured her by serving this.
I firmly believe that the yen to pass on food traditions, recipes and their stories down through generations is a universal theme. I’ve experienced this in my international travels.
I warn you, however, that if you recover that aged box from the attic or cedar chest, you’ll be enticed into hours of reminiscing. You may also find yourself missing someone.
My box is bursting with recipes that were created before microwave ovens and food processors. Most of the ingredients listed were staples before processed foods became commonplace in the grocery stores. Many of the recipes given to me came from the era where it was all “cooking from scratch.” Just a few simple ingredients were the norm.
My little box was given to me at my bridal shower. I was just a girl, really. Each guest brought a hand written recipe card with their favorite creation. Some I have never made, not being a fan of organ meat pies, or the like, but I would not toss them out for the world. The tabs on the dividers are long gone, but they are still in their appropriate place in the box.
At one point in time, I must have had lots of extra time on my hands because I have a plethora of recipe cards that I typed using an old Underwood that weighed a ton and had a spool of inked ribbon. I don’t throw anything away. It’s out in my garage.
The same holds true for those dog eared old cookbooks. Pages bent back in “The Betty Crocker Cookie Cookbook” are recipes that I still rely on every Christmas. I could never part with my entire collection of Graham Kerr, the Galloping Gourmet cookbooks as they were my first foray into splurging for the sake of culinary adventures. THey are yellowed, stained and scribbled in with some torn pages, but are pretty much perfect.
There are stories to be told, even flipping through an old cookbook. Who gave it to you, why you bought it, why you keep it.
Old cookbooks made no suppositions about your kitchen. They don’t assume you have luxuries like blenders, electric whisks or gourmet whips. They speak of bowls, cast-iron pans, a stove and an oven. Old cookbooks can be great for someone just starting out who only has the basics in their kitchen. They are far less intimidating for a beginner, like the little person listening to your every word. Ingredients tend to be basic pantry items. No need to Google unfamiliar ingredients.
These cookbooks provide a peek into the past. It’s fun and, don’t tell the kids, but it’s educational for them as well, learning about simpler times, not necessarily easier times in some ways. Depression Beans was one of my older daughter’s favorite dishes, and I can clearly remember explaining what the Great Depression was and why the beans with a slab of salt pork was popular. From my lifelong friend Sandra’s grandmother to me, to my daughter, the story was the side dish for the beans.
The recipes I’m sharing from my little box are ones that will be easy to make with a the kids or beginning cook, but don’t let that fool you as they are something the whole family will enjoy. The recipes are shown exactly as they are written on their recipe cards.
Crazy Cake
This recipe, which serves 6, was given to me by Mary O’Connor, a little girl I played with in my neighborhood. Her mother made the best 7 minute frosting and Irish pasties. Mary’s mother, Ev, used to tie Mary’s hair in strips of cloth to make amazing curls. Mary and I have recently reconnected on FaceBook.
1 1/2 cups flour
1 cup sugar
3 Tbsp. cocoa powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla
6 Tbsp. salad oil
1 Tbsp. white vinegar
1 cup water
Mix all dry ingredients in 9-inch ungreased pan. Make three “wells.” In one place vinegar, in another place vanilla, in the one remaining place oil. Pour water over all and mix well. Do not beat. Bake at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes. No frosting is needed.
Fruit Salad
Thanks to Lola Garth for this recipe, that serves 8. Lola was part of a group of my mother’s friends. and her fruit salad was something she brought to many a Fourth of July backyard barbecue at the home of Bill and Leilani Wade, who were my parents very best friends.
1 small package of lemon Jell-O
1 3 oz. package of cream cheese
1 # 2 1/2 can fruit cocktail (3 1/2cups)
1 cup cream, whipped, or one package Dreamwhip
Use a 1 1/2 qt. glass bowl. Dissolve Jell-O in 1/2 cup boiling water. Blend in softened cream cheese. When cool, add fruit cocktail, syrup. When Jell-O fruit gets syrupy or thickens, fold in whipped cream sweetened with 3 tsp. sugar
Thanks for the memories.