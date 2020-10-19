'The only way to go is forward': Contimo Provisions plans for a future in Napa

Harris, a chef who had come to Napa from Tennessee after reading Thomas Keller’s “The French Laundry” cookbook. He found a job at The Restaurant at Meadowood, but in time he became frustrated, he said, preparing sublime food that no one who worked in the kitchens of the three Michelin starred restaurant could ever afford to eat.

He moved to the Fatted Calf charcuterie in Napa, where he met Kevin Folan, a butcher from Santa Barbara, who had worked in Boston. Folan had moved to Napa to work at the Fatted Calf, which he described as “unparalleled training.”

They realized they shared a common goal, to open their own place, serving their version of high-quality, home-cooking making “everything from mortadella to Meyer lemon marmalade.”

A highlight of the menu was Folan’s cured meats, bacon and sausages served on Harris’ home-made biscuits, which he had learned to make from his grandmother. Harris said if they didn’t make the product they served, it was only because “we’ve found a local that does it better than we can.”

They continued to work out of their CIA box office while they made plans for their new space, gathering permits and assembling investors; to build the kitchen alone would cost $500, 000. They planned to move in on June 1.