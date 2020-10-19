'The only way to go is forward': Contimo Provisions plans for a future in Napa

I first talked to Ryan Harris in 2019 when he and his business partner, Kevin Folan, were operating a breakfast and lunch and provisions service out of the pocket-sized box office at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa.
Equipped with a toaster oven, a sandwich press, and a motto, “Eat well, be well,” they were garnering fans for their home-style cooking, much of which they’d prepared in a commercial kitchen and ferried to their 300-square foot space.
The box office was a temporary solution to a problem plaguing up-and-coming chefs who wanted to open a restaurant in Napa — the prohibitive cost of real estate. They had been looking for a site; they described one where, in order to pay the rent, they’d have to charge $64 for a chicken sandwich.
After looking at 32 potential sites, they finally found one in downtown Napa in November 2019. An ideal location on Randolph Street in the heart of Napa, it was accessible to both visitors and downtown workers looking for lunch. The generous space would allow them to build out a kitchen — no more running back and forth to a commercial kitchen.
What sweetened the deal, Harris said, was the landlord, Darin Cravea, who had owned his own shop at the site. “He’s a human being, and he owns the place; he’s not a representative of some corporation. We sat down and talked to him. He supports what we want to do.”
Harris, a chef who had come to Napa from Tennessee after reading Thomas Keller’s “The French Laundry” cookbook. He found a job at The Restaurant at Meadowood, but in time he became frustrated, he said, preparing sublime food that no one who worked in the kitchens of the three Michelin starred restaurant could ever afford to eat.
He moved to the Fatted Calf charcuterie in Napa, where he met Kevin Folan, a butcher from Santa Barbara, who had worked in Boston. Folan had moved to Napa to work at the Fatted Calf, which he described as “unparalleled training.”
They realized they shared a common goal, to open their own place, serving their version of high-quality, home-cooking making “everything from mortadella to Meyer lemon marmalade.”
A highlight of the menu was Folan’s cured meats, bacon and sausages served on Harris’ home-made biscuits, which he had learned to make from his grandmother. Harris said if they didn’t make the product they served, it was only because “we’ve found a local that does it better than we can.”
They continued to work out of their CIA box office while they made plans for their new space, gathering permits and assembling investors; to build the kitchen alone would cost $500, 000. They planned to move in on June 1.
Then came March 2020. Restaurants across the U.S. became one of the hardest-hit industries as Covid-19 shut them down. Early panicky estimates predicted that as many as 75% of the U.S. restaurants would close by the end of 2020, although these numbers have since been revised. In July, Morgan Stanley, in a report titled “Covid-19 serves up big changes for U.S. restaurants,” estimated that the pandemic would permanently close from 5% to 30% U.S. restaurants — 20,000 to 110,000 venues.
Possibly, the first figures had overlooked a critical attribute chefs and restaurateurs share: creativity. In Napa, some restaurants closed temporarily, while others pivoted to offer take-out menus and delivery service to house-bound residents. When the shut-down loosened to allow outdoor dining, they built “parklets” for outdoor dining. When heat waves and smoke from wildfires put a damper on outside dining, they emphasized their safety precautions as they welcomed cautious diners back inside.
“We didn’t miss a day’s work,” Harris said. “When the CIA shut down, we couldn’t do our food so we switched to delivering our products and grocery items that we could get.” Their products included ingredients for preparing meals at home. “One of our markers had always been ‘cook at home,’ Harris said. “We had to put our money where our mouth was.”
On June 1, they moved into their new space on Randolph — quietly, Harris said; like everyone right now, no one knows what tomorrow will bring.
In the new space, they have built a counter where they are now serving their menu of take-out items as well as their house-made provisions.
Possibly the star is the biscuits, which they serve with house-made, heritage sausage ($8); bacon and molasses ($8.50); jam and ham ($8.50); pimento cheese ($6.5) or “just jam” ($5). A non-biscuit breakfast item is yogurt with their granola and seasonal fruit compote ($8).
Lunch-time sandwiches include a poached, pasture-raised chicken with Meyer Lemon marmalade ($13); classic roast beef ($14); fall ham and cheese (smoked molasses-brined ham with Swiss cheese, Dijon, apple butter and apples, served hot) ($14); grilled cheese ($13); and mortadella, made with Contimo mortadella, provolone, pickles and Dijonnaise ($14).
Seasonal salads and sides, coffee, tea and Fentiman’s sodas are also available, along with cookies ($5 for three), which they continue to bake at their commercial kitchen.
The Contimo provisions include their sausages and meats, pâté, proscuitto, salami, bacon, seasonal soups, kale hummus, pickled onions, pickles, honey, eggs, milk, butter, cheeses (including goat and Parmesan) and and other staples, either made in house or obtained from purveyors, like Rancho Gordo beans.
They also sell a kit to bake their biscuits at home, but Harris confided that just following the recipe might not yield the same results. He tweaks the recipe every time he bakes them, he said, depending on weather.
“My mother finally said to me, ‘OK, you are a better cook than I am,’” he said, with a satisfied grin.
Hump days and looking ahead
At right angle to the counter, four panels with letters that spell “VOTE” block off the rest of their new space, which remains empty except for a desk, chair and computer where Harris and Folon continue to finesse their plans.
“It’s a work in progress,” Harris said. “We lost 75% of our investors (after the shutdown). We went through 30 banks. No one wants to finance a restaurant. But our landlord has been great. He is working with us.”
Looking ahead, the entrepreneurial chefs are envisioning food service for a new style of customer — one who, perhaps, has learned to cook and eat at home again, for whom dining out with be a special, rather than a regular occurrence.
“A lot of our friends have children now,” he said. “They have to get home, have to fix dinner.”
Once they get a license to serve beer and wine, Harris said he envisions having tables and chairs in the space where people can drop by and have a glass of wine and order dinner to take home for a night off from cooking with a good home-cooked meal.
“It would be a time to recharge, to still see your friends, but then take home dinner for your family.”
As they develop this idea, the Contimo team is offering Hump Day dinners, a once-a-week dinner to go on Wednesdays. The menu changes weekly. So far, Harris said, they’ve done a variety of themes from Moroccan to Octoberfest. “It’s a way to travel,” he added, “when we can’t go anywhere.”
They announce the menu each week on their website and accept orders until Tuesday.
“We’re moving ahead,” Harris said. “It sounds like a cliché, but the only way to go is forward.”
Contimo Provisions is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, at 950 Randolph St., Napa, (707) 782-6424. For more information or to place orders visit contimonapa.com.
Watch now: What will happen to outdoor dining in winter?
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.