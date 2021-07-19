The other Charlie Palmer restaurant

The chef put together a beautiful and inspired complimentary tasting menu at a time when I imagine just filling the seats with paying customers is the priority.

The first course, a CP Pork Coppa, sounded like cold cuts with cucumber, but the artistic plate of layered shaved pork, thinly sliced lemon cucumber, and dark bits of dried olive and basil was tasty to the eye and the palate. Served with a 2020 George Ferae Naturae, Rosé of Pinot Noir, it was a perfect blend of salty and sweet.

I had never had tuna tartare, but it was course #2 and I figured there’s a first time for everything. This turned out to be the course I will try to replicate at home. I could not have guessed the components without the printed menu, but the flavors blended into a taste of heaven.

The dish was composed of diced bits of ahi mixed with similarly colored diced smoked tomato, smaller pieces of crunchy Asian pear with dabs of a Meyer lemon cream, and sprigs of watercress. A 2018 Morlet Sauvignon Blanc, Les Petits accompanied the dish. This unfiltered wine tasted rough to me, but Dan promised to make up for my disappointment with an addition at the end of the meal