The secret 'garden' of Rogelio Garcia

Having missed the media dinner introducing Auro, (covered by Tim Carl) we decided to slip over on our own to experience this new place at the Four Seasons, on the outskirts of Calistoga.

Here is the short take: We loved it.

We were hesitant: It was a cold night; it's a long drive from Napa to Calistoga...but, maybe it was the friendly greeting from the valet standing outside who led us on a path — turn here, turn here, turn here — to arrive at a candlelit room. The night began to feel not so cold.

The romantic room is not hidden away, however from the kitchen where a team, led by chef Rogelio Garcia, is turning out orders for both the casual Truss restaurant and the this new creation, Auro. You can watch the action as you wonder what they are serving next.

Tasting menus are always interesting, but the further we went into Auro's new creation, the more I concluded that chef Garcia and his team were having fun, and as a result, so were we. The dishes were inventive and beautiful, never at the expense of taste. In a word, delicious.

The collection of amuse-bouches — a cube of chicken thigh in an amusing holder resembling a chicken foot; the fragile eggshells holding a sweet chestnut eggnog (would like this recipe); tiny white radishes; a bite of salmon, another of caviar — introduced the meal along with a glass of Ruinart Brute Rosé (which I just kept savoring all through the other courses, thinking this is going to be a wine for Thanksgiving.)

Then there was the dry-aged kampachi turned into a blossom with thin avocado slices, and served with an interesting Pinot Bianco from Elena Watch (Alto Adige DOC).

Next, came a plate with an arrangement of squares of Iberian ham, that disappeared as the server poured a luscious honeynut squash velouté over them; but then they reappeared in surprise bites. Very nice, especially with Darioush Viognier.

Next, the staff introduced a huge whole Norwegian halibut on a platter as prelude to the course that was a portion of the fish. It was served in a golden fennel foam, a burst of yellow was in a white flower-shaped dish, looking like a huge savory daisy.

This is when I began to feel that perhaps we had ventured into chef Garcia's secret garden, as much as his secret tasting room.

The wine served with halbut was an Etna Biano (2020 Tenuta Della Terre Nere), one of the most unusual wines we tried but a tantalizing pairing.

Next out came a plate of fresh tagliatelli because that day a shipment of white truffles had arrived from Australia. These were carried ceremoniously into the dining room in a wooden box and shaved lavishly over the pasta and cream sauce. "Just in case you are still hungry," chef said. We drank a Sottimano Barbaresco with this treat.

Still to come however, was a slice of California duck under a rainbow created from morsels of Medjool dates, persimmons and Brussels sprouts. Also, a palate cleansing passion fruit popsicle, was followed by dual bites of golden pineapple quince and lemon mousse, served with Far Niente's always gorgeous Dolce.

I was pleasantly satiated by the time we reached the grand finale Chocolate Pave, but I managed to taste it, along with the Quinto Do Noval Tawny Port.

In addition to the surprises, the exquisite bites and the artful, lovely arrangements, there was something extra, underscored by the staff, who were all unpretentious and friendly but knowledgeable, unhurried and happy to chat about the food and wine. It was the sense we'd embarked an adventure — whether it's into a secret dining room or a secret garden is the diner's call. I think it's going to be a special place. And it is fun.

As we left, we agreed — it's not really such a long drive from Napa to Calistoga.