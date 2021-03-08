The world at your door: Tuk Tuk boxes, Cuban treasures and tacos at La Toque

You can also order the sweets, including dulce de leche cookies, guava strudel, and a cream and berries cake.

Visit Portosbakery.com for the complete menu and to place orders.

La Toque at Home

This one was my daughter’s idea. The shutdown has inspired her to learn to cook, Ariel connected with Ken Frank from Napa’s Michelin-star La Toque restaurant to try one of his dinners to go. Frank has been doing all kinds of things to keep himself and his staff working during the shutdowns, and one of his inspired ideas was to create kits for people to prepare a La Toque quality meal at home. Even as the restaurants in Napa have been reopening, he’s kept (for the time being) coming up with weekly menus.

Thus, Ariel went to La Toque and came home with a shopping bag filled with the ingredients to make Tacos a la Toque, one of the choices that week.

This is the way to cook: as if you have an invisible sous chef who has done everything including grate the cheese and chop a garnish of onion and cilantro.