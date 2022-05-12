Tim Carl, Local Tastes: Hedonic Coffee — creating terroir-driven brews

Like wine, coffee comes from fruit. But the comparisons don’t stop there. Look closely and you’ll find even more comparisons — from a huge range of flavors and complex aromas to acidity and mouthfeel. In short, coffee and wine share a concept known as “terroir.” And that’s exactly what a new coffee roaster — Hedonic Coffee, based out of Berkeley — hopes to highlight.

“I launched Hedonic in 2019 to bring awareness that coffee — just like wine — is influenced by terroir,” said owner Kim Westerman. “Like wine, great coffee comes from a fruit that’s been carefully tended, has distinct differences between varieties and cultivars, and also has a diversity of sensory properties, including an astounding array of aromas, bodies, textures, flavors and finishes.”

The concept of “terroir” originated in France but has become synonymous with fine wines. With roots in the French word terre (meaning land or earth), terroir is used to highlight distinguishing characteristics of wine or any food. However, whereas in France terroir is just as often used to describe how a particular cheese might smell and taste, in other regions of the planet the concept has typically been confined to wines.

But that is changing, especially within the United States, as more producers and consumers are valuing subtle differences and nuances vs. what had been the historic American mantra of many consumables: consistency and volume.

Back to the early 1970s, when both wine and coffee served in the United States were, well, let’s just say not all that great. At that time many wines came in large jugs of Chardonnay labeled as “Chablis" while Pinot Noir was often labeled as “Hearty Burgundy.” At that same time bad coffee was ubiquitous. Sit down at any coffee shop, plop a quarter on the counter and you’d expect endless refills of what often amounted to a weak, bitter solution that was best accompanied by spoonfuls of sugar and a healthy amount of cream.

But things were about to change — initially for food and wine and later for coffee. By the mid-1970s food writers such as James Beard, M.F.K. Fisher and Julia Child were bringing a broader world view to the sensual pleasures found at the table, while California vintners started winning global competitions against French wines.

Coupled with more Americans being exposed to different tastes through increased global tourism, these trends combined into what seemed like a complete 180. Wine and food quality began being judged and scored by reviewers, with points, stars and accolades calling out the best examples of each.

But in those early years coffee very nearly got left behind. While there were signs that was changing with Starbucks opening in Seattle in 1971, even by the late 1980s a quarter could still buy you an endless supply of bland coffee at nearly any coffee shop in America, while even at fine-dining establishments waitstaff felt obliged to refill emptied cups after a diner’s meal.

Today, however, coffee is coming into its own. Much like wine, food and craft beer, a growing grassroots movement is interested in how coffee is grown, who grew it and its carbon footprint. While the origins of a coffee are becoming increasingly important, so too is its terroir.

And this is exactly where Westerman’s decades-long experience as a writer, certified sommelier and managing editor at Coffee Review combine to make her one of the quintessential coffee guides of our time.

“Coffee is as diverse and varied as wine,” she said. “When I am making a coffee blend, I often start with the flavors I liked in a particular wine and then work my way backward.”

Westerman explained that coffee and wine share many basic sensory properties including aroma, basic tastes — sweet, tart, bitter, salty, umami — acidity, body, texture, flavor and finish. And just like wine, coffee's properties originate from where it was grown and how it was harvested, dried and roasted.

“There are many similarities, but unlike wine that is poured from a bottle as a finished product, coffee has to be roasted and brewed in order to enjoy it,” she said, “and either of these can make or break a great coffee experience.”

That being the case, Westerman explained that the Hedonic team spends a great deal of effort finding the perfect roasting profile for each coffee so that it can speak for itself.

To brew the perfect cup, she recommends using the pour-over method with water heated to 204 F.

“Don’t grind the coffee until you’re ready to brew it because the grounds will begin to oxidize immediately,” she said. “Use a medium-coarse grind (something akin to white sugar).”

Beyond the grind, the ratio of coffee to water is also important — anywhere between 1:15 and 1:18 — so using a kitchen scale can be helpful. Other details about how to complete the process are at www.hedoniccoffee.com, but suffice it to say I’d need a cup of coffee before making such a cup of coffee in the morning.

As someone who enjoys an occasional cup of coffee but tends to prefer a morning cup of black tea, I found Westerman’s passionate and yet scholarly approach to the topic infectious. Never again will I sip a cup of coffee in the same way. My wine-trained mind is now likely to begin to tease out subtle flavors and aromas of my next cup of Joe.