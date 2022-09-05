Time for homemade pizza: The secret is keeping it simple

As the days get shorter and the weather turns chilly, making a pizza at home is one of the best possible ways to spend a cozy autumn afternoon. Brushed with olive oil and drizzled with a simple tomato sauce and perhaps a few dollops of pesto, the combination of a chewy-crispy crust coupled with brightly flavored sauces and gooey melted cheese has the ability to transform even the grayest of days.

A brief history of pizza

Although cooked flatbreads with toppings have been a part of most cultures (including ancient Etruscans, Egyptians, Indians, Chinese, Native Americans, Romans, Greeks and many others), the roots of modern-day pizza are traced to southern Italy.

The word “pizza” may have been derived from the Latin “pinso-pinsare,” which means to “pound or flatten,” or it may have stemmed from the Greek “picta” meaning “fermented pastry.” The first documented use of the word, however, was in 997 CE when a bishop from Gaeta — a small southern Italian village that was at the time a part of the Byzantine Empire — ordered “duodecim pizze” (12 pizzas).

Most early pizzas were simple flatbreads drizzled with oil or lard and maybe sprinkled with cheese and a few herbs. Tomato sauce was not added until well after the bright-red fruit had been brought back from the Americas by explorers in the 15th century.

It wasn’t until the 17th century in nearby Naples — located in the southwestern Campania region of Italy — that the modern-day pizza began to take shape. Originally founded by the Greeks around 600 BCE, the waterfront village of Naples was not officially a part of Italy until the country's unification in the 19th century. For ages the working-class Neapolitans (“lazzaroni”) had gone about perfecting inexpensive street fare that could be consumed quickly.

Most of these early pizzas had toppings such as cheese, lard, anchovies and garlic. After Italy’s unification, King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples in 1889. There they enjoyed a strange food made of a disk of cooked dough topped with colorful ingredients that was served by Raffaele Esposito in honor of the queen. The pie had all the colors of the Italian flag — red tomatoes, green basil and white mozzarella.

By 1905 pizza had spread across the Atlantic, and the first pizzeria opened in New York City. Today pizza has become one of the most popular foods in America, with nearly 80,000 restaurants serving the disk-shaped delight and bringing in over $45 billion in 2021.

Making your own pizza

The best pizzas are often the ones with only a few ingredients. That said, to make a memorable pizza, four key elements need to be included: getting the texture of the crust right, the quality and simplicity of toppings, the temperature at which the pie is cooked (at least 500 F), and the use of a pizza stone.

Tools: pizza stone and a pizza peel (the large wooden spatula for putting a pizza into the oven).

Dough

Start to finish: 20 minutes prep and anywhere from three to 24 hours for the dough to rise.

Servings: 2 12-inch pizzas

1 cup water at room temperature

½ tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon baker’s yeast (or 1/3 cup of your favorite sourdough starter)

3 1/8 cups high-protein (14%) flour

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon of rice flour used to dust the peel

Blend all ingredients except olive oil and rice flour in a large glass bowl. On a solid surface, knead the dough vigorously, using the heel of your hand and adding a bit more water or flour as necessary until the dough is soft and smooth (5 to 12 minutes). Shape the dough into 2 equal balls and place in a glass container that has been swabbed with olive oil. Brush dough with remaining oil. Cover with a damp kitchen towel or plastic wrap. Allow to rise 3 to 5 hours at room temperature. For the best results, refrigerate overnight.

Toppings

Start to finish: 3 to 5 minutes

Servings: 2 12-inch pizzas

1 cup crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pinch of peperoncino (crushed Italian red chili flakes)

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves (or 2 tablespoons pesto)

Optional: 10 to 12 pitted Niçoise olives

1/3 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano

1 cup shredded buffalo mozzarella (mozzarella di bufala), or substitute fresh or vegan mozzarella

Preheat the oven to 500 F with the pizza stone on the lowest rack.

Add crushed tomatoes to a glass bowl and use the back of a fork to mash the largest pieces. Add oil, salt and peperoncino. Mix.

To form the crust, on a floured flat surface, use your hands to gently pull and pat the dough into a 12-inch round. Do not use a rolling pin as that will force out any air bubbles. If your dough becomes too tough to work with, step aside for a moment to allow it to rest. When ready, dust the peel with rice flour and then the disk of dough. Using half of the topping ingredients for each pizza, add sauce, basil, olives (optional) and sprinkle with cheese.

Give the peel a quick shake to ensure the dough is loosened before sliding pizza on to the preheated pizza stone. Bake for 3 minutes and then use the peel to help turn the pizza 180 degrees. Cook for another 3 to 5 minutes, until golden brown and bubbly. Remove from the oven, slice and serve immediately.

Few meals taste better than freshly made home-cooked pizza. And although we seem to have become dependent on store-bought pies, once you’ve gotten the few tools in your kitchen and a little experience under your belt, you will be pleasantly surprised at just how easy and satisfying it is to make your own.

And although here I have outlined a very simple version that would make Queen Margherita smile, there’s no reason that you can’t add just about anything else to this basic recipe. How about roasted wild mushrooms with shallots? Or wilted spinach with roasted garlic and grated Gruyère? How about throwing on sliced Kalamata olives with some briny crumbled feta? Or marinated artichoke hearts, pecorino and prosciutto?

We often go strictly vegan in our house. Whichever direction you go, making your own pizza is fun, tasty and has a limitless array of flavor combinations. Have fun, experiment, and whatever you do, save me a slice.