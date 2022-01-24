Todd Spanier — Master mushroom hunter

As he was growing up in Northern California, Todd Spanier found nothing unusual about his family’s interest in foraging for wild mushrooms. Many within his circle — his grandparents, godfather, parents, and close friends — were expert fungaioli (an Italian term used for mushroom hunters).

Weekends might be spent on excursions as his family and friends searched within local forests for delectable fungi. Perhaps they would find golden chanterelles with their nutty aroma or delicate morels or a sweet oyster mushroom, or someone might find a meaty porcini or the rare coccoli, with its complex flavor and texture.

“Foraging for mushrooms was just a normal and fun thing we did growing up,” Spanier said.

As young as 5 years old, Spanier was taught the difference between edible and poisonous varieties. He also learned to forage respectfully with an eye toward conservation. His grandfathers expected him to collect only where appropriate and legal, leave the base of the mushroom in place, collect only what could be used, and leave at least a few mushrooms behind to seed the next generation and thus to ensure future harvests.

The reward for the most successful collector was to be crowned king or queen for the day.

“Anyone who found the biggest one that day got to be the king or queen of mushrooms,” he said.

Being crowned royalty was no laughing matter. The title provided the winner with a luxurious evening devoid of cooking or cleaning responsibilities.

Fungi were central to life for the Spanier family. Every Christmas his great-aunt Lala from Borgotaro, Italy, sent a burlap sack full of dried porcini mushrooms she had collected. Later in life, Spanier would travel to the village, where he’d forage right alongside Lala, harvesting and then enjoying fresh porcinis cooked with tomatoes into sugo sauce and served along with homemade chestnut ravioli.

That Spanier eventually would become a professional fungaioli makes sense in hindsight, but it wasn’t until high school that that idea first took shape.

In the early 1990s, Spanier’s godfather, Giovanni Tempesta — a professor in the Italian language program at Stanford University — visited his high school to share an Alba white truffle. These particular fungi are some of the most prized culinary items in the world, often fetching over $500 per ounce.

“When he walked in, the entire room filled with the [truffle] aroma,” Spanier said. “Then he showed us a slide show of him and his brother’s big white pig hunting truffles in the forest in Perugia, Italy, and I started wondering if this was something I might do for a living.”

His business started slowly. Still in high school, he spent some of his weekends foraging for mushrooms and mapping “secret spots” where mushrooms thrived. When he’d find a clutch of edible mushrooms, he’d rush home to make calls to some of the best restaurants in San Francisco.

“I’d just cold-call a fancy restaurant and tell them I had a bunch of morels or whatever,” he said. “At first they’d be like, ‘Who is this kid?’ But after they saw what I could provide they started to actually call me.”

His efforts gained him more than just pocket money. He also honed his expertise and built up a reputation along the way.

After graduating from high school, two trips to Italy to visit family were all it took to solidify Spanier’s future. By 1996 he had launched a new company — The King of Mushrooms, named in honor his family’s tradition.

Today The King of Mushrooms has become a thriving business that not only sells locally foraged mushrooms to individuals and restaurants but also provides mushrooms and truffles sourced from other local foragers and imports a few varieties — including white and black truffles — from Europe.

Beyond selling mushrooms, Spanier also leads groups of mushroom enthusiasts on local foraging expeditions throughout Northern California, one of which I recently joined. We met in Boonville, and he eventually led us a few miles north. I promised not to share the exact location to protect it from over-foraging.

He led us to a stunning, fern-strewn valley that was dotted with giant redwoods. The surrounding hills were covered in manzanita and tanoak. Everything was damp from recent rain, and the air smelled of wet earth and a refreshing minty aroma that I came to learn was from a dense thicket of nearby Mentha pulegium (pennyroyal).

The group gathered around Spanier, eager for instruction.

“There are old mushroom hunters and there are bold mushroom hunters, but there are no old-bold mushroom hunters,” he told us, explaining that because some mushrooms are toxic it is critical to learn how to forage first with an expert, paying close attention to subtle differences in shape, color, and texture.

“When foraging for mushrooms imagine that you are water,” he said. “Think about how water might flow down the slope of a hill or within a valley, and that’s where you start searching first.”

As we walked Spanier talked about how one of the most poisonous local mushrooms — the dreaded death cap (Amanita phalloides) — is actually an invasive species that arrived during the 1849 gold rush as spores, likely tracked in on the miners’ boots or the hooves of farm animals.

We also learned that one of the oldest known organisms on earth is the Armillaria ostoyae, an enormous fungus first discovered in Oregon two decades ago. Believed to be as big as a 200-ton blue whale, this fungus is estimated to be more than 2,000 years old.

Another fun fungal fact is that scientists have recently found that the total length of fungal mycelium (think of mycelium as roots) in the top few inches of the earth’s soil laid end to end would measure more than 280 quadrillion miles, or about half the width of our galaxy.

Fascinating asides aside, finding edible mushrooms was of top priority, and our guide was hopeful that the early winter rains of 2021 might usher in a bumper crop of chanterelles and oyster mushrooms, maybe even the prized Amanita calyptroderma.

Also known as coccora, coccoli or the Pacific amanita, these mushrooms are utterly delicious — savory with a pleasant, mild seafood flavor. However, A. calyptroderma is also easily confused with its close cousin — the death cap.

Only about 2% of fungi are deadly, but ingesting even a small portion of the toxic death cap can kill an adult by way of liver and kidney failure. Some historians believe that it was this mushroom that caused the deaths of Roman Emperor Claudius in C.E. 54 and Holy Roman Emperor Charles VI in 1740. Collecting these culinary treasurers — more than nearly any other — requires identification by an expert.

Spending the morning walking in the woods and training my eyes to notice what are often well-camouflaged fungi was a treat. The world provides so much when we learn to look closely. When looking so intently one sees other attractions, too, such as the vibrant, verdant beauty of moss on a decaying log. A tiny mushroom sprouting out of a rock is one of the few organisms able to mineralize stone. A salamander under a fallen leaf. Birds, squirrels and the sound of water dripping onto a damp forest floor. Aromas of decaying leaves, pine, each tree different.

Two hours later we had collected only a few handfuls of oyster mushrooms. It was still a little too early yet, our guide explained.

Just then a blast of a French horn sounded from the woods. A friend of Spanier’s, Michelle Rattaire, Steve Jobs’ banquet chef who has been hunting mushrooms with Spanier for decades, had found something. Holding a mushroom high above his head in one hand and the horn dangling from the other, Rattaire approached.

“You found one!” Spanier called.

Rattaire handed his friend the mushroom and bowed victoriously. Today he would be the king of the mushrooms.

Spanier gazed at the nearly foot-long fungus for a long time, twisting and turning it in all directions, inspecting and then reinspecting it. Finally, his grin widened.

“Wow, just wow!” he said. “This is certainly calyptroderma. What a day. This is truly wondrous.”