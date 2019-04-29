Napa Valley Museum Yountville continues its popular Top Drink Cocktail Festival, which returns for its eighth year from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on May 19.
Featuring signature Charbay cocktails made from its ruby red grapefruit vodka, created by Napa Valley mixologists, this year’s event offers a roster of participating local restaurants including Andaz Napa, Harvest Table, Goose & Gander, Gran Eléctrica, Johnny’s, NapaSport, Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar, The Q Restaurant & Bar, Ca' Momi Osteria, Forge Pizza, Oenotri, Brix and Solbar.
Attendees can sample original cocktails paired with food and will cast their votes for the winner of the coveted Top Drink award. Bob Hurley, Eduardo Dingler and Matt Smith are the event’s official judges.
Participating restaurants and Charbay have donated gift certificates, which will be raffled during the event.
Tickets are $40 in advance; $35 members and$45 at the door, available through the Museum’s website at www.napavalleymuseum.org.