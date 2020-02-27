TV host Susana Trilling to serve as guest chef at Yountville's La Calenda

Susan Trilling, author, teacher, TV host, director of Seasons of My Heart Cooking School and authority on Oaxacan cuisine, will join her son, Kaelin Ulrich Trilling, chef de cuisine at La Calenda, for a guest chef dinner on March 3 at 6 p.m. at the Yountville restaurant.

The dinner will also feature cocktails by Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal.

The five course dinner highlights flavors and ingredients from Oaxaca. Three cocktails from Del Maguey single village mezcal will be served.

The menu includes:

-- Tlayudas Oaxaqueñas: corn tortillas with black beans, string cheese, grasshoppers and two sauces

-- Ceviche de hamachi con sorbete de guayaba y sal de gusano: hamachi ceviche with guava ice, worm salt, cracker tortillas from the Isthmus of Tehuantepec

-- Segueza de conejo: pre-Hispanic rabbit stew with cracked yellow corn

-- Budín de chocolate Oaxaqueño: Oaxacan chocolate bread pudding with prickly pear fruit sauce and tejate ice cream

Tickets are $80 and may be purchased at exploretock.com/lacalendamex/event/97744/guest-chef-dinner-with-susana-trilling-del-maguey-single-village-mezcal.

La Calenda is at 6518 Washington St., Yountville. Call 833-682-8226 or www.lacalendamex.com/ for more information.

