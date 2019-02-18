The following classes will be offered at the CIA at Copia during the week of Feb. 18-24.
— Monday, Feb. 18:
CIA Skills: Power of Sauces, Hestan Kitchen, $140 -- SOLD OUT
— Wednesday, Feb.20:
CIA Skills: Knife Skills, Hestan Kitchen, $95 -- SOLD OUT
— Thursday, Feb. 21:
Chef’s Class: Hearty Vegetarian, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., $30
If you are ooking for ways to eat healthier, choosing more vegetables is a good place to start. Learn a delicious and healthy take on a classic comfort food as well as something new for everyone to try
— Friday, Feb. 22:
Chef’s Class: Fun Finger Foods, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., $30 Learn how to create a variety of impressive bite-sized treats for your guests. Chefs will share their favorite techniques, ingredients, and recipes in this demonstration-style class.
Mastering the Grape, Cabernet Sauvignon, 6 – 7:30 p.m., $40
In this class you?ll learn, and remember, and focus on eight common characteristics of the featured grape variety, plus how to examine the wines for color, acidity, alcohol level, tannin, and the ever elusive "complexity." After some sensory warm-up, you?ll be able to taste through a flight of five wines from all around the globe, pick your favorites, and describe them like an expert. Pick up shopping, ageing, storage and food, and wine pairing tips along the way.
— Saturday, Feb 23
CIA Skills: Handmade Fresh Cheese, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., $140 -- SOLD OUT
How To: Taste Wine in 90 Seconds, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 3:30 – 5 p.m., $35
In this class, you’ll taste five wines, learn the lingo, understand what you prefer, and how to enjoy it with food, family, and friends. You’ll leave with a practical, fun, and common sense way to appreciate, record, and remember the wines you’ve tasted so you can find more wines you want to drink and avoid the ones you don’t. (21+ only)
— Sunday, Feb. 24:
Family Funday: Tacos, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $15
Get a family fiesta going with a taco-making party at the CIA. You’ll leave knowing how to spice things up (or down!) as well as create your own taco-centric meals and even how to make your own hand-pressed tortillas.
Good for ages 4+. All children must be accompanied by at least one adult. All adults must be accompanied by at least one child.)
Parents and guardians are responsible for the supervision and behavior of minors while on a CIA campus or in attendance at a CIA-sponsored event.