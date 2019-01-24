Celebrate Valentine's Day with a caviar and wine reception at the Ackerman Heritage House in Napa from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14.
Host Lauren Ackerman will welcome you and your date with flutes of Domaine Carneros 2013 Estate Brut Cuvée. A selection of canapés showcasing Passmore Ranch Caviar will be servedwith a Ackerman Family Vineyard wines including the 2017 Trousseau Gris, 2013 Le Chatelaine and 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon. Passmore Ranch founder Michael Passmore, known for making some of the finest small batch caviar, will also be on hand to welcome guests and share some of his best caviar tasting tips.
The cost is $9 per person. Ackerman Heritage House is at 608 Randolph St., Napa. For more information, visit www.ackermanfamilyvineyards.com.