If you missed the Napa Valley Museum's stunning show, “France is a Feast – The Photographic Journey of Paul and Julia Child,” you can now see it -- for free -- at the CIA at Copia in Napa. The touring exhibition, presented by the Napa Valley Museum Yountville, will be at CIA at Copia through Sept. 2.
The touring exhibit features notable and rarely seen photographs by Paul Child from the years 1948 to 1954, when he and Julia Child lived in Paris. The images include not only those of his, as yet, unknown wife but also architecture, street scenes, river scenes, fishermen, cats and much more that explore the effects of light and shadow, modernism and abstraction. Among the collection are images selected by Edward Steichen for the permanent collection of New York’s Museum of Modern Art.
“We are proud to recognize Julia Child for making such a lasting impact on the culinary world. We are truly fortunate that she was a valued friend and supporter of The Culinary Institute of America for so many years,” said Thomas Bensel, managing director of CIA California. “Many people do not realize that Julia earned an honorary doctorate from CIA and she regarded it so highly that she often referred to it as ‘the Harvard of culinary schools.’ She also helped fund the original Copia when it opened in 2001.”
During March, The Restaurant at CIA Copia is serve a specialty cocktail, the “Founders 1946 Punch,” to honor CIA founders Frances Roth and Katharine Angell. A percentage of the sales will be donated to CIA scholarships for women. The Restaurant at CIA Copia will also feature specialty dishes inspired by Julia Child.
There is no admission charge during the CIA at Copia hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The first Chili Cook-off
The CIA at Copia hosts its first Chili Cookoff from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. It's the first of three culinary competitions planned for 2019. Admission is $25.
Competitors include Downtown Joe’s, Mercadito Food Truck, Monday Bakery, Napa Padisades Saloon, NapaSport, Norman Rose Tavern. The judges are Steve Sando, founder of Rancho Gordo, Andrew Budnyj, executive chef of Stone Brewing Napa and Elizabeth Binder, a Top Chef Season 10 contestant, and chef and owner of Hand-crafted Catering.
Bites, brews and non-alcoholic drinks will be served while attendees sample each of the chilis during a walk-around tasting before casting their votes.
Those interested in hosting private Culinary Competitions at The CIA at Copia can do so by contacting the Public Programs Department at CopiaEvents@culinary.edu.
A Petite Syrah special
On March 16, stop by The CIA at Copia for Wine 101 with winemaker Laura Barrett, hosted by Clif Family Winery from 1 to 4 p.m. for a special hands-on sensory evaluation with a past, present, and future flight of Petite Syrah and food pairings by Chef Sandy Sauter. Next, venture to The Bank Café & Bar for a wine reception and light bites. Tickets are $25 per person, and complimentary for the first 20 people to RSVP. Call 707-968-0625 or email Samantha Newman at snewman@cliffamily.com to RSVP by March 11.
CIA at Copia Classes
Classes offered during the week of March 18 – 24 include:
— Thursday, March 21
Chef’s Class: CIA Farm to Table, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, noon to 1 p.m., $30
In this chef demonstration, you’ll learn tips, tricks, and techniques to use the best of your farmers’ market finds to create meals that are full of flavor, rich in nutrients, and good for your community.
This class is in partnership with our CIA farm manager, Matthew Gunn, will create seasonal dishes based on what is available in the garden and farm at the CIA.
— Friday, March 22
Chef’s Class: Homemade Fresh Cheese, Napa Valley Vintners Theater, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m., $30
Discover the remarkable taste and versatility of fresh cheese. In this class, you’ll learn how easy it can be to make your own cheeses like mozzarella, ricotta and mascarpone. CIA chefs will share tips on cooking techniques, equipment must-haves, and how to source the best dairy products for creating flavorful cheeses.
Featured recipes are Bruschetta with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, and Meyer Lemon Oil, Grilled Vegetables with Crème Fraîche and Honey Lemon Citronette
CIA Skills: Fresh Pasta, Hestan Kitchen, 4 – 7 p.m., $140 -- SOLD OUT
— Saturday, March 23
CIA Skills: Healthy Cooking, SOLD OUT
Mastering Mole with Mercadito Food Truck, Hestan Kitchen, 5 – 7 p.m., $125 (resident), $130 (non-resident)
Join Chef Valentin Atayde from the Mercadito Food Truck, as he explores the cultural and regional influences of moles. Learn the techniques and tips from chef and discover the flavors and aromas that have made this a popular national dish in Mexico. At the end of class, there is a family-style meal paired with wines.
The entire class calendar is on Copia website at ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar/ or ciafoodies.com/.