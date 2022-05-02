Where to take Mom on Mother's Day in Napa Valley

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8. It’s one of the most popular days in the year to eat out.

Most sell out in any case, so make sure to reserve if you want to take Mom out for brunch, lunch or dinner.

Napa

Ace & Vine will serve traditional Mother’s Day brunch for $69.

Angèle: Chef Josue has created a special menu with a mix of brunch classics and lunchtime favorites that will be served from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Angèle, 540 Main St., Napa, www.exploretock.com.

Compline's Mother’s Day a la carte brunch and lunch menu will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with normal dinner menu starting at 5 p.m.

Compline, 1300 First St., #312, Napa, www.complinewine.com, 707-492-8150

Farm at Carneros Resort will serve a multi-course brunch family-style from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $125 for adults and $55 for children 5 to 12 years old.

Farm at Carneros Resort, 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa, www.carnerosresort.com, farm@carnerosresort.com, 855-636-0328.

The Grove at the CIA at Copia serves a family-style Sunday night supper beginning at 5 p.m. Mother's Day menu starts with Wagyu beef tartare with truffle emulsion, sous-vide egg yolk and potato chips, followed by hot smoked salmon, fennel-olive salad, chickpea panisse, lemon tahini, Georgian mushroom-dill-walnut salad, blistered veggies from the garden, and finishes with a chocolate raspberry tart. The cost is $56 per person.

Grove at the CIA at Copia 500, First St., Napa, www.ciaatcopia.com.

Silverado Resort will have live music and a Bellini Brunch buffet at the Silverado Mansion at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It costs $105 for adults and $45 for children under 13. It’s complimentary for children under four. silverado.idaypass.com.

Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, 707-257-5440

Vista Collina will serve a rosé brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The menu includes a carving station, seafood station, sushi station and pastry display. All moms will receive a complimentary glass of G.H. Mumm Rosé, and children’s activities are included. The cost is $100 for adults, $50 for kids aged 4 to 13.

The Meritage Resort and Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, www.meritagecollection.com.

Yountville, Oakville and Rutherford

Ad Hoc will serve a three-course Mother’s Day brunch featuring smoked salmon salad, buttermilk fried chicken and strawberry shortcake from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Supplements include Regiis Ova caviar, spinach and bacon quiche and a choice of a Bloody Mary or Mimosa to begin.See the full menu at www.thomaskeller.com

The cost is $60 Reserve at www.exploretock.com.

Ad Hoc, 6476 Washington St., Yountville, 707-944-2487, www.thomaskeller.com.

Bouchon Bistro will serve a three-courseprix fixe meal from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $75 featuring a choice of Rôti de Boeuf à la Lyonnaise, Oeufs Benedict de Saumon Fumé or Poulet et des Gaufres, (roasted chicken with bacon-chive waffle, maple syrup and Sauce Chasseur).

Reserve at www.exploretock.com.

Bouchon Bistro, 6534 Washington St., Yountville, www.thomaskeller.com.

Lucy’s Restaurant at Bardessono will serve a menu with specials during normal brunch hours from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The menu highlights include spiced crab cakes, Croque Madame, Petite prime rib and warm plum, cherry and almond frangipane tart with crème fraiche ice cream.

Lucy’s Restaurant at Bardessono, 6526 Yount St., Yountville, 707-204-6030

Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge will serve a three-course Mother’s Day brunch that is also available a la carte from noon to 8 p.m. Dishes include waffle and eggs with Belgian waffle, Siberian caviar and crème fraiche; fines herbs omelet with Royal Caviar, garden herb salad, gaufrette potatoes and, strawberries and cream with Silverado Trail strawberries, Chantilly cream and shortbread cookies Reserve at resy.com.

Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge, 6480 Washington St., Yountville, www.regiisovalounge.com.

Robert Mondavi Winery will serve a three-course Mother’s Day lunch on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. paired with Estates Tier wines.

All guests must be at least 21 years of age. Infants and children are not permitted.

The cost is $185. Reserve for May 7 at www.exploretock.com or May 8 at www.exploretock.com.

Robert Mondavi Winery, 7801 St. Helena Highway, Oakville, robertmondaviwinery.com, 888-766-6328, ext. 2

Silverado Vineyards will serve savory brunch bites with Silverado’s white and rosé wines from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $150 per person

Silverado Vineyards, 6121 Silverado Trail, Napa, silveradovineyards.com, 707-257-1770

St. Helena

Clif Family will serve brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu items include Smoked Salmon Benedict, asparagus with gribiche and country ham and French Toast with lemon-ricotta and macerated blueberries

The brunch menu as well as regular food truck items and wine will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy on the Clif Family property (until 5 p.m.) or to-go.

For a reservation, email wineryexperience@cliffamily.com or call 707-968-0625.

To place an order to-go, call 707-301-7188 or order at www.cliffamilyfoodtruck.com.

Clif Family, 709 Main St., St. Helena, www.cliffamily.com.

Market Restaurant will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Market Restaurant, 1347 Main St., St. Helena, marketsthelena.com, 707-963-3799

Pope Valley Winery will serve a brunch with mimosas featuring its brut rosé. Listen to live music, play bocce and cornhole or just relax and enjoy the morning. It starts at 11 a.m. The cost is $60.

Pope Valley Winery, 6613 Pope Valley Road, Pope Valley, www.popevalleywinery.com, 707-965-1246, info@popevalleywinery.com

Calistoga

Sam’s Social Club at Indian Springs will be offering some specials and giving out roses to the moms on Mother's Day.

Sam's Social Club, 1712 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, www.samssocialclub.com, 707-942-4969

Truss Restaurant + Bar Living Room at the Four Seasons will serve a buffet of spring-inspired brunch classics like French toast brûlée, Eggs Benedict, fig ricotta toast and strawberry spinach salad, prime rib and smoked Llano Seco pork loin. There will be a special menu for the little ones and desserts including an ice cream sundae bar and macaroons.

Mimosas and Bellinis start at $7 and Bloody Mary’s at $10. Children will be entertained by a balloon artist and crafts at a kids table from noon to 4 p.m.

Seatings are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The price is $155 and $55 for children under 12. No a la carte meals offered.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences, 400 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, www.trussrestaurantandbar.com, 707-709-2100

Delivery

Toasted will deliver a variety of items including a double chocolate babka round ($15); challah ($12); bagels ($28 per dozen); bagel and lox platters ($100-$150) and mixed bouquets by Neve Farms ($35).

Email orders to info@toastednapa.com by May 6 to ensure Sunday delivery.