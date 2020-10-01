 Skip to main content
Wine dinners at Fumé Bistro

Fumé Bistro in Napa is partnering with Laird Family Vineyard to host wine and food pairing dinners every night from 4-9 p.m. during October. They’re serving 4 ounce pours of four wines with four courses for $65 per person.

The menu includes:

First course: Peas, carrots and pancetta with crème fraîche with Laird’s Cold Creek Ranch Pinot Grigio

Second course: Grilled Skuna Bay Salmon Risotto with Phantom Ranch Pinot Noir

Third course: Grilled CBA center-cut New York steak with Jillain Blend Napa Red

Dessert: Chocolate Raspberry Gelato.

Fume Bistro is at 4050 Byway E, Napa. Call 707-257-1999 for reservations or visit www.fumebistro.com.

