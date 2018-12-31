Start the new year with the Napa Valley Cooking School and culinary classes that showcase the Napa Valley, taught by renowned chefs in the supportive environment of the Belle Rhodes Teaching Kitchen at the Napa Valley College campus in St. Helena.
Space is limited and classes often fill very quickly. Register online at napavalleycookingschool.org. If you have questions or need help registering, call 707-967-2901, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon.
January classes include:
The Flavor Connection:
- Building a Food Flavor Library for Wine Pairings with chef Chris Kennedy Aken, Monday, Jan. 14, 6-9 p.m., $90.
- What is a flavor library? Have you ever been stuck creating a dish or not knowing even where to begin the process of flavor combining? You probably have the basic understanding of flavor, you just need to unlock your flavor library. Geared toward the home cook who is looking to spice things up a bit and understand the complex marriage of food and wine pairing, this class, led by Trefethen Family Vineyards Winery chef Aken, will expand your understanding of culinary flavor combinations as they relate to both red and white wines. You will taste two wines, one white and one red, and discuss how they interact with each food. Hands-on. Course #74714. Preregister by Jan. 7.
Warm and Cozy Winter Soups
- with Greg Miraglia, Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $75.
- Back by popular demand, Miraglia will show how to make the perfect chicken noodle soup, a creamy seafood chowder, Italian tomato soup thickened with bread, and several pureed vegetable soups. For lunch, you’ll sample your soups with local breads. Hands-on. Course #74620. Preregister by Jan. 21.
How to Cook the Perfect Steak
- with Pat Burke, Thursday, Jan. 31, 6-9 p.m., $100.
Straight off the competitive barbecue circuit and in a reprise classroom appearance after his sold-out “BBQ Like a Champ” class at NV Cooking School, grill master Burke will teach you how to select, prepare, and serve the perfect steak for every palate. The class includes Burke’s take on the classic steakhouse side dishes. Hands-on. Course #74621. Preregister by Jan. 25.
Upcoming classes in February:
- Bubbles, Brunch, & BINGO Demonstration Meal with Chef Savanna Duchala, Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Making of the Home Chef 101 with Aken: Mondays, Feb. 4 and 11, 6-8 p.m.
- Winemakers’ Tasting Group: Sustainable & Organic Wines of the North Coast: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to noon
- Sweets for Sweethearts with chef Derek Corsino: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Taste of the Jazz Age Demonstration Meal with Chef Elena Sirignano: Saturday, Feb. 23, 6-9 p.m.