* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

Georgeanne Brennan is a food writer and francophile who divides her time between her farm in Northern California and her farmhouse in Provence. Visit her websites, georgeannebrennan.com and lavierustic.com for more information.