Have a crop of olives coming? Learn what to do with them at a workshop with olive expert Don Landis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at The Olive Oasis, 7820 Apple Blossom Lane, Sebastopol.
Landis will cover the history of the olive, de-bittering methods and how people make use of the olive. The seminar is followed by a full olive-inspired lunch. The cost is $95, and space is limited. Advance registration is required. Email olivedon@hotmail.com.
Additional details are at www.donsolives.com.