In celebration of World Vegetarian Day on Oct. 1, La Toque will be offering a vegetarian tasting menu.
Chef Ken Frank's menu of five courses and two desserts is $110. An additional $90 is charged for wine pairings.
Sample dishes include Rice Flour Tempura Fried Vegetables with Charred Citrus Miso, Smoked Cavatelli with Chanterelles, Cherry Tomatoes and Thai Basil, and Summer Bean Salad with Castelvetrano Olives, Roasted and Pickled Peppers.
La Toque at the Westin Verasa Hotel, 1314 McKinstry St., Napa. For information and reservations, visit latoque.com/.