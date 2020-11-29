'You literally ruined Thanksgiving.' Missed food orders enrage California families

Complaints from customers, many of whom had placed orders for Thanksgiving turkeys, pies and other groceries weeks earlier, flooded Twitter on Thanksgiving.

"Nothing makes this right," wrote one customer. "You should be all hands on deck today, including your CEO, delivering orders. Not one person should be enjoying their Thanksgiving meal while you have deprived so many of theirs. Inexcusable."

"For you, it's just a single missed delivery, but for us it's an entire missed holiday," read another post. "It's a Hallmark movie cliche, but I don't think it's an overstatement to say that you literally ruined Thanksgiving."

"This is unbelievably ridiculous," wrote another customer. "I hope my order gets here by midnight after staying home all day waiting for it."

"Making it right would mean that my family would be having a complete Thanksgiving dinner," reads another post. "Sadly we had to thaw frozen chicken for tonight. Such a disappointment."

But other customers were more sympathetic to the company.

"Stuff happens, and it's Thanksgiving after all!" wrote one person on Twitter. "Thanks to your team for delivering beautiful organic food to my family every single week of this pandemic, and for supporting our farmer friends."