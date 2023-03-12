After pausing operations in 2022, Yountville’s Ciccio restaurant is set to reopen late this spring.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Frank Altamura and his family will remain the eatery’s owners, but they have handed over the day-to-day operations to another familiar Napa Valley family, Christopher Kostow and his wife, Martina.

No major changes expected

“We’ve always loved Ciccio, so when this opportunity came up it just made sense,” Kostow said. “We don’t plan many changes — everyone, including us, loves what Frank and his team have created. But we will, of course, make some minor tweaks here and there because that is just in our nature.”

Since late 2012, Ciccio’s on 6770 Washington St. has been one of the Napa Valley’s hot spots. This favorite of locals is where would-be diners sometimes might wait hours for a table or a seat at the bar to enjoy chewy, bubbly-crusted brick-oven-fired pizza, toothsome homemade pastas, and other Italian-inspired food.

“Our intention has always been to create a comfortable, friendly spot where people could come and eat locally grown produce and drink good wines, including our own,” Altamura said. “And now we’d like to hand the reins over to a family who we know will keep the original spirit of this place alive and well for years to come.”

Before being transformed into Ciccio (which was Altamura’s nickname growing up), from 1916 to 1983 the space housed the Italian-inspired Tonascia Market. After that, several other grocery stores and delis occupied the space before it was converted into a restaurant — first Gordon’s Café and then Ciccio.

To highlight its mercantile history, for years the building has displayed the word “MARKET” painted in big white letters on the building’s red-painted façade. In 2018 there was a brief kerfuffle as to whether the sign represented an essential, historic part of the structure. In the end the lettering stayed, and it remains a well-loved reminder of Yountville’s long history as one of the first settlement towns in the region.

Christopher and Martina Kostow

The Kostows’ influence on the Napa Valley culinary scene cannot be overstated. Christopher is the chef-mastermind behind St. Helena’s The Charter Oak, the three-Michelin-star Restaurant at Meadowood and Loveski, the “Jew-ish” deli that recently opened at Napa’s Oxbow Public Market. He also collaborates with and helps oversee Ensue, a fine-dining restaurant inside the Futian Shangri-La Hotel in Shenzhen, China. Martina is involved in all of those projects, too, and as a seasoned professional with nearly two decades of experience, she’s involved with all marketing efforts for their restaurants and clients.

The final menu is still in the works, but the Kostows s plan to keep many of the most beloved items available.

“Well, definitely the pizzas, and simple handmade pastas and the great Caesar salad are not going anywhere,” Kostow said. “And the bar will still offer a good number of Negronis and, of course, plenty of Altamura wines.”

The wine list is expected to lean heavily toward an Italian focus.

Although Frank and Christopher plan to be at the restaurant often, if not daily, greeting customers and ensuring smooth operations, it’s not likely that the star chef will be spending much time in the kitchen, as the Kostows plan to hire a dedicated pizzaiolo to work the pizza oven and will use their vast local network to help staff and supply the eatery.

“What’s really nice is that we can use our large garden in St. Helena to provide a lot of what we’ll be serving,” Martina said. “Having access to produce that’s often picked only hours before going onto the plate is so important to us, but it’s also another way of keeping the Altamuras’ dedication to a hyperlocal focus alive and well. We want to respect the space and what they’ve built.”

As to how the Altamura family decided that the Kostows were the best fit, Frank was characteristically blunt about the process.

“For years they’d come in almost weekly for dinner with their two girls — Daisy and Lulu,” he said. “They became almost like family, and that’s what this place is all about — family, friends and having a good time. When people come here, we want them to feel like they are coming home.”

When the restaurant reopens dinner will be served Thursday through Monday, but eventually it will serve both lunch and dinner seven days a week.

PHOTOS: Alex Soto opens Lencho's Mexican Food in Napa