Yountville's Hanukkah Latke Showdown

This year, the list of Yountville’s seasonal activities featured something new: the first Latke Throwdown where four Napa Valley contestants greased up their pans for a Hanukkah-inspired cooking competition hosted at Bardessono.

Taking place on Thursday, the fifth night of Hanukkah, the four contestants were Jim Leiken, executive chef of Bardessono’s Lucy Restaurant and Bar; Itamar Ambramovitch, an Israeli native and owner of Blossom Catering; Shane Soldinger, the general manager at Silver Trident Winery and a member of local Napa band The Silverado Pickups; and Devereaux Smith, who was raised Catholic and didn’t try her first latke until she was about 30. She did marry into a Jewish family and hosted her own Latke Smack Downs for years.

“You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy or make a mean latke,” she said.

There were also four judges: Yountville Mayor John Dunbar; Chef Cindy Pawlcyn of Mustards Grill; Rabbi Niles Goldstein; and Joan Ratner, Leiken’s mother, which in all honesty, didn’t seem like the fairest addition to the panel.

Judd Finkelstein, of Judd’s Hill Winery, was the perfect emcee for the competition, donning a Hanukkah sweater and keeping observers entertained with a slew of Hanukkah-themed dad jokes, even shouting out a group of grandmothers in attendance that he coined “The Bubbe Brigade.”

Many attendees were from Napa’s Congregation Beth Shalom, led by Rabbi Goldstein who explained that while potato latkes are often considered a traditional Hanukkah dish, it’s specific to Eastern European Jews.

“The most important feature of latkes is the oil, not the potatoes,” he explained. The oil commemorates the miracle of Hanukkah, which occurred after the Maccabees reclaimed the holy temple in Jerusalem. To rededicate the temple, they needed to light the menorah but found only a small amount of oil, enough to last just one day. Miraculously, it burned for eight, so today, Jews across the world celebrate Hanukkah with foods fried in oil.

“In Eastern Europe, potatoes were all over the place, so they became a signature dish to serve during Hanukkah,” said Goldstein.

While latkes are generally made with the same simple ingredients — potatoes, onions, flour, and lots of oil — there are a few points of contention among the Jewish community when it comes to how latkes should be made. For example, some cook latkes in schmaltz or add matzo meal in place of flour. Some hand grate their potatoes and onions, while others simply stick them in a food processor (all four Latke Throwdown contestants chose to hand grate).

“If some of your knuckle skin isn’t in there, it’s not a real latke,” joked Finkelstein.

When it comes to the finished product, latkes are kind of like pizza crust in that they can be extra thin and crispy, or fluffier and a little chewy or creamy in the middle. Even the toppings can be controversial: sour cream, apple sauce or both?

For the competition, each chef was permitted to add a secret ingredient to their latke recipe. Forty minutes were put on the clock and once it was started, the room was filled with the sounds of methodical grating. Midway through, a temporary mass exodus occurred when it was announced that guests could go inside and nosh on some pre-made latkes while the contestants worked.

The judges scored each latke recipe on presentation, creativity and taste, providing scores that tallied up to 60 points max. Starting with Ambramovitch’s creation, he instructed the judges to get a little messy. “Let’s start by getting rid of the knife and fork,” Ambramovitch said. “This is not a knife and fork kind of thing.”

Ambramovitch took a very classic latke approach and admitted to using the most oil of the group, “probably more than the three of them combined.” He also used gluten-free flour, as his wife is gluten-free. The other chefs, on the other hand, went full Napa Valley, gussying up their latkes with expensive delicacies, and so the forks and knives returned to the hands of the judges.

Soldinger topped his latkes with crème fraîche, smoked salmon, chives, and a touch of lemon, while Leiken’s had crème fraîche, Queen Reserve white sturgeon caviar (which, as one audience member noted, also happens to be Kosher) and gold leaf. Deveraux opted for sour cream and salmon roe. She plated on her mother-in-law’s china to, by her own admission, “round the circle and get an emotional vote there.”

In the end, it was the fanciest latkes that won. Separated by just three points, Soldinger’s smoked salmon latkes came in second to Leiken’s “Napa Valley Reserve latkes,” which received 59 points. Leiken clearly benefitted from home-field advantage — and perhaps also his mother’s own bias, but we’ll never know for sure. Both took home a golden spatula trophy; Soldinger won dinner for two at Lucy and Leiken a one-night stay at Bardessono.

In the end, it was a lighthearted, family-friendly, spirited competition that Finkelstein predicts will become a marquee annual event. “I think we’re on the brink of something here,” he said. “For the jet setters, it’ll be Hanukkah in Yountville. This will be the place to be, here on out, come Hanukkah time.”

For those that missed out, Lucy will offer a latke special for the remainder of Hanukkah, with options to add smoked salmon and/or caviar, in addition to other traditional Hanukkah dishes, a braised beef short rib version of tzimmes (a Jewish stew) and sufganiyot, a doughnut dessert.

Potato Latkes

Jim Leiken, executive chef, Lucy

5 large russet potatoeses

1 large Spanish onion, peeled

2 whole eggs, beaten

½ cup all-purpose flour

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon salt

½ teaspoon finely ground white pepper

Canola or other neutral oil for frying

Peel the potatoes and keep them covered in cold water. Set a box grater over a cookie sheet or large rectangular casserole and grate the potatoes through the large hole side of the grater. Watch your fingers! Transfer the grated potatoes to a large mixing bowl.

Cut the onion in half through the root end, and grate the onion on the box grater as well. Add the grated onion to the mixing bowl. Combine the flour, lemon juice, eggs, salt and pepper with the potato-onion mixture and mix everything thoroughly. If not frying immediately, cover the mixture with plastic wrap to prevent oxidation.

Heat about ½-inch of frying oil in a heavy bottom pan, preferably cast iron or a Dutch oven over medium heat. When ready to fry, the oil should be hot (325-350F), but not smoking. You can check by flicking a small drop of water into the oil; if it sputters, the oil is generally ready.

Take a 3-4 oz. scoop of the potato mixture and shape it by hand so it is an even ¾-inch thickness. If the mixture is excessively wet, squeeze out some, but not all, of the moisture. Place the latke CAREFULLY in the hot oil. Repeat with more latkes but do not add so many that you cool down the temperature of the oil or overcrowd the pan so there is no room to flip the latkes. Let the latkes simmer in the oil gently, then flip when they begin to brown on the bottom.

Continue cooking, flipping back and forth as necessary, until they are golden brown on both sides; this should take roughly 8-10 minutes. Add more oil to the pan as necessary, as the latkes will absorb it as they cook.

Remove one from the oil to test, making sure they are cooked through and not raw or starchy. When the latkes are cooked, remove them from the oil and drain on a baking rack. If not eating immediately, keep warm in an oven.