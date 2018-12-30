The recent conversations between three lifelong friends, Ruth Heintze Richmond, Jim Maggetti and Bob Zeller, stirred memories of Napa from the 1920s and forward. While they remembered some of the local people from their past, this trio of 94-year-olds also recalled notable events that continue to remain vivid impressions from their days as Napa youths.
These three Napa High School Class of ‘42 members had each been married to their respective, and late, spouses for decades, held careers and have families. Zeller continues to practice law on a daily basis from his downtown Napa office. His law partner is one of his six children
“I was born in the Napa lumberyard of E.W. Doughty at the north end of Madison, now Warren, Street,” Zeller said. Actually, he was born at home. His parents, Hugo and Virginia Zeller, lived in a house located on the Doughty property. Zeller had two siblings, Mary and Jack.
Maggetti is a retired Kaiser Steel vice president. He and his wife Barbara had three children. Maggetti was born in St. Helena, their only child of Joseph and Marion Maggetti.
“My father, who was of Swiss-Italian descent, followed Mr. Arighi to Napa to work as Arighi’s pharmacist in his new Napa drugstore.” Maggetti said. “I was very young when we moved to Napa.” The Maggettis moved into the Zellers’ neighborhood where lifelong friendships began between the parents as well as Zeller and Maggetti.
Richmond and her husband George lived in Santa Rosa for years and had four children. Before their marriage, Richmond studied library science at San Jose State College. After her children were older, she worked as a Santa Rosa school secretary. Richmond now serves as the librarian in the Napa development where she has resided since 2009.
Richmond, unlike Zeller and Maggetti, was born elsewhere — Sacramento — but moved to Napa in 1926. She, her parents, Carl and Bertha Heintze and her brother, Carl, Jr. moved in with her maternal grandparents, the Chapmans. A few years later in 1929 she met Zeller and Maggetti in kindergarten at Shearer Elementary School.
As they reminisced, they recalled each of their instructors beginning with Miss Brooks,” their kindergarten teacher. While chatting about school days, Richmond recounted a personal experience from fifth grade.
“I almost got kicked out of class by Miss Wilson because I talked too much,” Zeller said, “Virginia Wilson was a student of my mother’s at the Atlas Peak school. During the week, she stayed at the Wilson’s Inn on Atlas Peak. We had a lot of great teachers in the Napa school, many were unmarried women with no children or families.
“Three of these women educators, Virginia Wilson, Mildred Pearch and Sarah Lynch, became my clients. As they got older, they needed someone to look after their financial matters and them.”
Returning to their kindergarten experiences, Maggetti jokingly said, “The highlight of kindergarten for me was throwing blocks at Ruth.”
She quickly replied, “You did not!”
Maggetti added, “Those times were different. It was during the Great Depression, which influenced and impacted everything. It even effected Napa’s population, which declined from over 7,900 in 1920 to 7,800 in 1930.” But somehow there was a drugstore on nearly every downtown Napa street corner.” His father’s pharmacy was on Brown near Second Street.
According to the friends, “hobos” came into Napa County via trains during the Depression. They went door-to-door asking for food in exchange for odd-jobs. “The hobos set up encampments in the countryside north of town, near Pueblo Avenue,” Zeller said. “At night you could see the glow from their campfires.”
As for other interesting people, Maggetti said, “Harry Boke became Napa’s town character. He lived in a broken down house at Second and Randolph Streets. But he’d walked to Montgomery Wards and shaved in front of their windows.”
Zeller added, “Harry would stand at Third and Randolph Streets and spout off. ‘Broom’ Poncietta was everybody’s hero and favorite fireman. He’d always acknowledge everyone’s salutations.”
“At that time, the fire station was at Second and School Streets near today’s city hall,” Richmond said. “There were lovely gardens next to the station.”
Related to the fire department, the friends recalled some unforgettable downtown fires. Zeller said, “The most spectacular fire happened in the 1930s and was in the Winship & Beard department store on Second and Brown Streets. I vividly remember watching the ceilings fall in.”
“But none of the surrounding buildings were damaged,” Richmond said.
Zeller added, “I also remember seeing the glow of the Keig (Hatt-Napa) Mill fire as I drove home from San Francisco. As I drove up Soscol, I saw burning hay bales floating down river.”
Napans had other more typical entertainment options including four downtown movie theaters, Pacific Coast League baseball games and the Dream Bowl south of town. Richmond said, “(Opening in 1941) it was a big dance hall featuring well known musicians, such as ‘The Ink Spots’ and Mills Brothers.”
Around the same time, 1939-1940, the newly created Treasure Island was the World’s Fair site. Richmond said, “It was a great Sunday activity with admission costing 25-cents.” Maggetti added, “It ran for two years and lost money the first year.” The fair organizers hired the Santa Anita racetrack manager who added big bands musicians to the fair. Maggetti added, “Those groups brought in the crowds.”
By this time, Zeller, Richmond and Maggetti were Napa High students. Richmond said, “At that time, the school colors were purple and gold and our big rival was Vallejo.” She added, “When I joined the Latin (language) Club, as an initiation, our adviser Miss Bloom made us wear long black stockings for a week.” Also, her talkativeness got her in trouble, again. She said, “I had to sit by myself in a separate row in that class.” Richmond added, “But, attending Napa High was great fun!”
However, high school life changed dramatically on Dec. 7, 1941 with news Japan had attacked Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Maggetti said, “It was a Sunday morning and I had slept in. My mother woke me up to tell me the news.” Zeller said, “Immediately after, black-out window curtains were mandated due to concerns the Japanese would attack the West Coast. I volunteered with a plane spotter group that watched from Mt. George Elementary School.”
Richmond said, “I remember listening to President Roosevelt’s ‘Day of Infamy’ speech at school while I was in the girls locker room before my physical education class.” She added, “It was pretty scary!”
Maggetti said, “The war was overhanging everything. We were certainly aware and concerned about the realities of war.”
Physical fitness, ROTC and ERC (Enlisted Reserve Corps) program participation was mandatory in schools. The ERC allowed young men to continued their education until called into active duty. Eventually, both Zeller and Maggetti were drafted into the army and fought in the “Battle of the Bulge.” Zeller said, “But I was there only at the very beginning until I was sent to the hospital because my feet had frozen.” When released from the hospital, he was reassigned to the Air Force and stationed near Paris. After the war ended, Maggetti received a three-day furlough. Zeller continued, “Jim and I met in Paris and I showed him the city.” He added, “It was fun to see someone from home.”
Once stateside, both Maggetti and Zeller attended and graduated from UC Berkeley as well as eventually returned to Napa. Regarding his return in 1952, Zeller said, “It was a big deal to come home.” Maggetti echoed Zeller’s sentiments.
By this time, Richmond had left Napa and was building a life with her husband and family. She said, “I was in such a hurry to get out of Napa back then. However, after all of these years, it’s nice to be back in Napa and reconnected with my lifelong friends, Bob and Jim.”