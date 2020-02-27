For wine and lovers – 2020 Garagiste wine festival

Jean and Larry Rowe grabbed two boxes of wine and marketing materials, placed them in the trunk of their car and began their mid-morning, hour and 20 minute long drive from Orinda to the Garagiste Wine Festival Valentine’s Day weekend in Sonoma.
It took them only 30 minutes to pack. “We keep everything we need in a pre-packed box, add the wine, and drive off. They are our ‘go’ bags,” Jean Rowe said. Their wines would be offered to hundreds of visitors attending the festival; all looking for the next, new thing in wine.
While the Rowe’s offices are in Orinda where they live, all of their grapes are sourced and crushed in Napa. “We’re pouring our Cabernet Sauvignon made from grapes grown in the Rutherford AVA at $65 a bottle, our $44 Merlot made with grapes from the Oak Knoll District AVA, and our $27 Cuvee Blank, which is partially Oak fermented and modeled after Bordeaux Blank, the white wines of Bordeaux, with grapes from the Rutherford AVA, she said.
The festival invites only small and lesser known wineries. In Greyscale’s case, it produces 350 cases per vintage.
“This is a big day for us. We came to wine country and the festival to celebrate,” said Marnie Henziak. “It’s my birthday, it’s Valentine’s Day, and it is the (Presidents Day) holiday. What better way to enjoy?”
“This is a great way to find an up and coming winery early,” Pete Henziak added.
This is also Gina Balding’s birthday. She and her partner Mark Barbour met the Henziak’s at dinner, got along, and decided to come to the wine festival together. “This is a great way to celebrate my birthday and find amazing wines,” Balding said.
Other attendees – which organizers said numbered in the hundreds – came for the wine. “I have friends and family visiting,” said Alexandra Kramer, of Sonoma. “After the fires we want people to remember us for our wines more than our fires.”
The festival attracts wine lovers from across the state, and often, across the world.
Robert Pintacsi is founder and winemaker at St. Romedius, which is based in Napa. He uses wines from Napa and other California cities. His goal is to make wines that are accessible to everyone. “My wines are starting to be sold at restaurants,” he said, “because they are affordable.” He brought six wines for tasting, ranging in price from $18 to $33 a bottle.
At Oceano Wines, owner Rachel Martin sources her wines from various oceanfront vineyards, but all are crushed and bottled in Napa. Oceano produces 1,100 cases a year. The wine festival, she said, “is a great way to network and meet the winemaking community, and share our wines with the public.” Oceano is hoping to open a tasting room soon in Napa.
As the event wound down and visitors began to leave, the work was not done for the participants. Booths had to be broken down, materials put away. For the Rowe’s there was another hour-and-20-minute ride back home.
In all, they said, it was a successful event. “We had five people buy wine, and sold several cases. This was an increase in sales over last year,” an exhausted Larry Rowe said.
The next day was another working work day for the Rowe’s. “Sunday was a big day. Entering orders, figuring out shipping details, recording festival sales stats,” Larry said. And planning for their next event at the Blackhawk Country Club mid-March in Danville.