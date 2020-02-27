For wine and lovers – 2020 Garagiste wine festival

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is also Gina Balding’s birthday. She and her partner Mark Barbour met the Henziak’s at dinner, got along, and decided to come to the wine festival together. “This is a great way to celebrate my birthday and find amazing wines,” Balding said.

Other attendees – which organizers said numbered in the hundreds – came for the wine. “I have friends and family visiting,” said Alexandra Kramer, of Sonoma. “After the fires we want people to remember us for our wines more than our fires.”

The festival attracts wine lovers from across the state, and often, across the world.

Robert Pintacsi is founder and winemaker at St. Romedius, which is based in Napa. He uses wines from Napa and other California cities. His goal is to make wines that are accessible to everyone. “My wines are starting to be sold at restaurants,” he said, “because they are affordable.” He brought six wines for tasting, ranging in price from $18 to $33 a bottle.

At Oceano Wines, owner Rachel Martin sources her wines from various oceanfront vineyards, but all are crushed and bottled in Napa. Oceano produces 1,100 cases a year. The wine festival, she said, “is a great way to network and meet the winemaking community, and share our wines with the public.” Oceano is hoping to open a tasting room soon in Napa.