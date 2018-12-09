Friends of the Napa Library announced the winners of prizes as part of the National Friends of the Library Week in October.
Kasandra Weinerth's name was drawn from those who joined or renewed their Friends’ membership during this promotional period. She was awarded a Kindle Paperwhite e-Reader, a device that also allows her to borrow library e-books.
Top vote tally for favorite library program went to Art in the Library. Balloting took place in the library lobby during National Friends of the Library Week. The program will receive a $500 award from Friends of the Napa Library.
Art in the Library displays artists' works in Napa Main Library's large lobby area. Artists are selected annually by The Art in the Library Committee, which includes area artists and the Art in the Library coordinator. Recent showings have included quilts, illustrations and photographs. The program is sponsored by the Napa Library Foundation.
Also during this celebration week, the four Friends of the Library nonprofits that support the Napa County libraries were honored with a proclamation from the Napa County Board of Supervisors, noting their work to enhance these community resources. The four Friends of the Library nonprofits include American Canyon, Napa Main Library, Yountville, and Calistoga.
For more information about the Friends of the Napa Library and its December book sale, go to folnapa.org.