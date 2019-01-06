Friends of the Napa Library has donated funds and books to victims of the Paradise Camp Fire.
A $10,000 donation was made to the Paradise Library Fire Recovery Fund. The money comes from proceeds of the Friends’ December book sale at the Napa Main Library.
In addition, the Friends sent 36 boxes of books for children, teens and adults to the Paradise Disaster Recovery Center. The books will be distributed to those who lost their home libraries and literary resources in the tragic fire.
The Friends’ quarterly book sales support the Napa library and literacy programs. The next multiple-day multi-media sale is scheduled for March 16-24. Friends’ book sale is also ongoing in the Napa Library lobby. Find more information about the nonprofit organization and how to become a member at folnapa.org.