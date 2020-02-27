From Beringer to TOR Wines: Tor Kenward's successful second act in the wine business

But in spite of more often than not sleeping on the ground, he was hooked. “At that time, I was reading every book and taking classes, I was just totally a true, absolute, 100 percent, bonafide wine geek.”

In 1977, Kenward came up north to run the Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco and applied for jobs while he was in the area. He was hired as a tour guide at Beringer and then proceeded to climb the ranks at a pace that would be virtually unheard of today. Calling it “pure luck,” he said, “I came up, started doing tours, made some friends, and within two years I was vice president.”

The unsung pioneer

From the beginning, Kenward’s focus as vice president was to evolve Beringer’s reserve program. “What I was really interested in is where do we go to become closer to Mondavi as a winery that people respect and has an upper end to it?” he said.

A major part of achieving this goal was travel. “They used to say that Tor is the vice president of all the fun,” Kenward laughed. “Every year for the first half dozen years or so, I’d go to Europe and write my own schedule. It was pretty much carte blanche to the best and greatest wineries. I was there to understand what makes the great wines of the world, what does it take, what’s the mindset, what are the winemakers looking for?”