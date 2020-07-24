Furry and feather friends: Socially-distanced outdoor hikes, safe for pets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Families have been searching for healthy outdoor activities this summer, to maximize the slim entertainment and socialization options because of COVID-19, as well as safely spend quality time together outside the home. Outings erring on the side of safety, that can be easily enjoyed within our socially-distanced bubbles, that include all of our family members ranging from humans to canines, and that do not take us far from home, are key.

While walking with dogs is fairly common, hiking with dogs takes that fresh air experience to the next level. In Napa County there are many hiking trails that wind through public parks and open spaces, ideal for exploring with pets, ranging from easy to extreme.

Thinking ahead will make for a fun and pleasant hike with a dog. First, make sure that the trail you plan to explore allows dogs. The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District website publishes a section specific to “Dog Friendly Parks” on their website at NapaOutdoors.org.

Napa Open Space parks that welcome dogs line the entire valley including the Napa River Bay Trail (American Canyon); Napa River Ecological Reserve (Yountville); Moore Creek Park—Hennessy Unit (St. Helena); Bothe Napa Valley State Park—Campground Only (St. Helena) and Oat Hill Mine Trail (Calistoga).