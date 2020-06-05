Furry and feathered friends: Fostering animal rescues, short and long term in Napa County

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) website, because of the comfort and unconditional love that a pet can provide, by mid-March of this year, the organization was already seeing and unprecedented fostering and adoption enthusiasm in several cities, including a nearly 70% increase in animals going into foster care through their New York City and Los Angeles foster programs.

Binstock said that the result is that rescues have been adopting out like crazy, “We have all been really busy, it is all that we have been focusing on,” she said.

Because the rescues had space, they too could receive pets from the shelters that needed to conserve space for more animals and their limited staff.

Binstock said that as people continue to stay at home, it is a good time to consider adopting a pet. “During this time, people that had stability were seeking pets. It was the perfect time to adopt an animal, as people had time that they wouldn’t normally have. The shelter had some really great adoptions, including some long-timers, a few dogs and cats that had been there awhile. One of the dogs was easily there from six months to a year before adoption.”