Furry and Feathered Friends: Fur baby, it’s hot outside

When it’s hot, it’s hot. Summer is upon us this weekend, and the heat presents an assortment of potential problems for our pets. Just like a person, a pet can develop heatstroke, a warm-weather rash, become dehydrated and quite literally get burned. Be aware, and think ahead. The danger for pets in the heat is real.

“Veterinary hospitals are a lot busier in the spring and summer, especially as people are getting out of school,” even though that has been atypical this year with schools online, said Dr. Mary Whitehill of Napa Small Animal Hospital noting that dangers other than heat can include foxtails, parasite such as fleas, ticks and heartworms, as well as intestinal parasites.

Most people realize that they need to provide shade and water for their pets, Whitehill said, but then they get out and about and running errands and decide to make what is intended to be a quick stop.

“People do not think about taking their pet in their car, doing a drive around, perhaps stopping at the bank. An 85 degree day can quickly go to 102 degrees and up in a vehicle within 10 minutes, even in the shade with partially open windows,” she added. “With heatstroke, pets can become ill and die. For your pets, assume that you would use the same guideline you would use for leaving an infant in the car.”