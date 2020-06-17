Furry and Feathered Friends: Fur baby, it’s hot outside

When it’s hot, it’s hot. Summer is upon us this weekend, and the heat presents an assortment of potential problems for our pets. Just like a person, a pet can develop heatstroke, a warm-weather rash, become dehydrated and quite literally get burned. Be aware, and think ahead. The danger for pets in the heat is real.
“Veterinary hospitals are a lot busier in the spring and summer, especially as people are getting out of school,” even though that has been atypical this year with schools online, said Dr. Mary Whitehill of Napa Small Animal Hospital noting that dangers other than heat can include foxtails, parasite such as fleas, ticks and heartworms, as well as intestinal parasites.
Most people realize that they need to provide shade and water for their pets, Whitehill said, but then they get out and about and running errands and decide to make what is intended to be a quick stop.
“People do not think about taking their pet in their car, doing a drive around, perhaps stopping at the bank. An 85 degree day can quickly go to 102 degrees and up in a vehicle within 10 minutes, even in the shade with partially open windows,” she added. “With heatstroke, pets can become ill and die. For your pets, assume that you would use the same guideline you would use for leaving an infant in the car.”
The main reason that pets are in so much danger, is that their ability to regulate their body temperature is poor. “They have very few sweat glands. They exist on the pads of their feet, but not the rest of their body. So when they get hot, they have to pant to regulate. They are not easily able to control their body temperature, so heat affects them more.”
Add to limited heat regulation ability, a fine coat of fur or other challenging issue. “A really thick hair coat, an old or overweight pet, or one that has an illness. Or breeds with the super short noses, can be more affected. All of those categories can be more sensitive to the heat,” Whitehill said, adding that they can also overheat with intense exercise on a hot day, with body temperatures quickly soaring to 104 or 105 degrees, and their only way to cool down is to pant.
Typically, the animals that get overheated and end up in emergency care are traveling companion animals such as dogs. While cats, and rabbits and other animals are also in severe danger and sensitive to heat, they tend to be able to naturally find shade either under a tree, or for rabbits, owners must provide shade and possibly frozen ice bottles and fans to keep them cool.
Some hot weather tips and guidelines for pets from Dr. Mary Whitehill.
-- Have water available for your pet, whether inside or outside, and it is important to supply a dish that does not tip over, otherwise they will be out of water.
-- Exercise your pet in the cool of the morning or the evening, not in the middle of the day. People who do exercise their pets should also stay off hot pavement, as paw pads can burn. If you cannot put your hand down for five seconds on the pavement, it is too hot for your pet.
-- If you suspect that your pet is overheated, bring them inside, soak a towel with water and then get their coat wet and wipe them, to cool them down.
-- Oscillating fans in the house can also help cool a pet down and evaporate the heat.
Hot Weather 911
If the pet is non-responsive, unable to get up, has labored breathing or is panting excessively (which can lead to swelling and inflammation at the top of their airway, making it even worse as the airway is constricted) or if the color of their gums is not nice and pink, but grey or bright red, call your veterinarian and let them know that you are on your way with a pet that seems to be in heat distress.
When Napa Small Animal Hospital receives such a case, Whitehill says that they begin a series of tactics to help the pet improve.
“We continue cooling them down, we use wet towels, and may start an IV with fluids which is going to improve their circulation and helps cool them down. We watch for secondary complications, blood clots, changes in blood cell numbers, organ functions, all monitored with blood tests and blood cell counts. We cool them down pretty slowly,” she said, adding that it is not a good idea to dump your pet into an ice bath, as there is danger in shocking their system.
In addition, in California it is illegal to leave a dog or pet unattended in a vehicle if conditions would endanger the health or wellbeing of the animal.
“You would think that people would be smart, you would think that it would make sense,” Whitehill concluded, “We need to watch our pets closely in the heat, just like we watch other family members. Because, of course, our pets are family members.”
