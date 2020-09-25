Furry and Feathered Friends: Pope Valley horses ride away from disaster

“Cal Fire used our James Creek property as a base of operations. The other was the Valley Fire that came down to the end of our valley.”

This year, though, the fire was different. “This one shot right between everything,” said Gardiner. And it worked its way right toward Rockridge Ranch.

Aug. 17 was the first day of the most recent area wildfires. “There were three fires to the south of us,” Gardiner said. “The Gamble Fire by Lake Berryessa, the 15-10 Fire (part of the LNU Complex Fire) and the Hennessey Fire. All were blowing to the south. As a precaution we loaded up all of the horses from the (Butts Canyon) side.”

The family also packed up belongings from their home, just to be safe, and then made fire breaks around theirs and neighboring properties, as well as placed hoses around in case they needed to make a last stand.

The next day, on Tuesday night, Gardiner remembers that a fire popped up at the north end of the valley. “Really small, like a camp fire, started where the Valley Fire ended a few years ago.”

By early Wednesday morning it had grown to a couple hundred acres, and the Gardiners were not alarmed. But by 10 a.m. Gardiner said that the fire had, “exploded and was tearing down the valley.”