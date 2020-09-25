Furry and Feathered Friends: Pope Valley horses ride away from disaster

According to Blake Gardiner, his mother, Debbie Gardiner, always wanted to have a horse ranch of her own. Pope Valley just worked out the best. After searching other sites including ranches close to Sacramento, and in places such as Monterey County, 13 years ago the Gardiner family established the non-profit Rockridge Ranch Equine Rest and Retirement in Pope Valley.
Founded as a place for senior horses to rest, relax and retire, on a typical day a horse can hang out in a pasture, in a private stall with ample space to walk around outdoors and back indoors, or within a traditional, circular arena.
Resident horses have been rescued from a disastrous fate such as heading to a kill lot. Many were once show horses, yet most are often placed or surrendered by a caring owner who wants the best for their aging horse.
Typically, there are 25 to 40 horses at Rockridge Ranch. With open pasture, plenty of company, daily care, rolling hills and few distractions, it could pretty much be considered a horse heaven.
That is, until wildfire season begins.
The 70-acre ranch actually straddles roads in Pope Valley, now consisting of two different properties with separate addresses on the rural Butts Canyon and James Creek Roads.
“We are toward the north end of Pope Valley and we have had to deal with several fires in the past. One of the first big ones was the Butts Canyon Fire, it blew in the other direction,” said Gardiner, who has been through four or five fires at the ranch.
“Cal Fire used our James Creek property as a base of operations. The other was the Valley Fire that came down to the end of our valley.”
This year, though, the fire was different. “This one shot right between everything,” said Gardiner. And it worked its way right toward Rockridge Ranch.
Aug. 17 was the first day of the most recent area wildfires. “There were three fires to the south of us,” Gardiner said. “The Gamble Fire by Lake Berryessa, the 15-10 Fire (part of the LNU Complex Fire) and the Hennessey Fire. All were blowing to the south. As a precaution we loaded up all of the horses from the (Butts Canyon) side.”
The family also packed up belongings from their home, just to be safe, and then made fire breaks around theirs and neighboring properties, as well as placed hoses around in case they needed to make a last stand.
The next day, on Tuesday night, Gardiner remembers that a fire popped up at the north end of the valley. “Really small, like a camp fire, started where the Valley Fire ended a few years ago.”
By early Wednesday morning it had grown to a couple hundred acres, and the Gardiners were not alarmed. But by 10 a.m. Gardiner said that the fire had, “exploded and was tearing down the valley.”
At about that time, Gardiner called the Napa Community Animal Response Team (CART) asking for an evacuation, “They said that because the fire was so close, we were on our own. So we called some of our own horse people in Woodside on the Peninsula, and they hooked up their trucks and trailers and headed our way.”
The Gardiners and their ranch hands, moved the horses into a centralized location on the property while waiting for their friends, ready to load them up and move them out.
If the trailers could not arrive in time, the plan was to bring all of the horses into their most-grazed pastures that had the least amount of grass as fuel, “We would get the water hoses out and be as defensible as we could.”
It was a tight rescue, with the volunteer evacuation crew from Woodside arriving early that afternoon, just as the fire was hitting the property line and pasture at Rockridge Ranch.
“We loaded 20 horses in 10 minutes in organized chaos and they left for the Sonoma Horse Park, an evacuation site, which is one and one-half to two hours away,” Gardiner said.
As the horses left, the Gardiners went to the James Creek side of the property to round up some uncooperative mini ponies. “The mini ponies didn’t want to be evacuated. As we got there we realized the fire had already jumped the road and was already at the back of our house and where the ponies were. We were able to catch the ponies, after several minutes of them not wanting to cooperate. If there was ever a time to hate ponies, that was it.”
Eventually the ponies were caught and loaded up, Blake Gardiner ran into the house to grab a few last things. “It was toasty warm. Flames were feet from the back windows as I drove away.”
About a week later they returned to the property to assess damage. Surprisingly, nearly everything was still standing. There was devastating damage to some water tanks, fences and pipelines. Because Rockridge Ranch operates at a loss, and as a fully registered 501c3, a Go Fund Me drive has been set up to help recover.
While the Gardiners feel fortunate that the horses and ponies are safe, the fact that their property was mostly spared cannot be attributed purely to luck.
“You can prepare,” Gardiner said. “But as it comes closer and closer, there isn’t much you can do until it is right there.” Having experienced several wildfires in just over a decade, they have had plenty of practice and offer a bit of advice:
— Have a plan, and realize that the plan must be flexible (Plans A, B & C).
— Enforce a standard practice of keeping the grasses cut.
—Create a 10-to 20-foot fire break everywhere possible.
— Cal Fire publishes guidelines for creating defensible space. If you cannot do it, ask a neighbor as they will help. Protecting your property protects their property.
— Have contingencies—Rockridge Ranch placed a 500-gallon water tank on a trailer, and if the power went out, they planned to use well water.
— Do not wait until the last minute. The Gardiners were relieved that they had loaded up their personal belongings days prior, and could therefore focus on the animals when the fire came close.
— Lean on your community. Firefighters were active and busy, yet after the fire it was evident that people on their bull dozers and tractors tried to get ahead and put fires out where they could.
The Gardiner family is grateful, and realize that not everyone was as fortunate.
“We could see the tractor and bulldozer lines where people helped near our property on both sides,” Gardiner said. “A lot of people came together to do what they could for each other. Thanks to the people that showed up from Woodside, our animals were saved. It took a lot of people coming together to make it happen.”
For more information about Rockridge Ranch they can be found on Facebook @RockridgeNapa or call (707) 965-9896.
