Furry and Feathered Friends: The Importance of Pets in the Pandemic

Napa Valley musician, educator and pianist Dave Ruane and his family cohabitate with their Labrador retriever Mozzy (legally named Mozart, appropriate for the pet of a piano teacher).

Ruane recalls that before shelter-in -place was initiated, Mozzy would greet every student at the door with a toy of his choice. “Many of my students will never have a dog, so Mozzy gets to play the surrogate. I am sure he misses everyone and his interaction with them.”

Ruane who now teaches his piano students live via FaceTime or Zoom added, “Mozzy has been a great source of comfort for us during the pandemic. He is getting a lot more walks than usual. I am gaining weight and he is losing weight! SIP has been good for him.”

Pets are definitely integral members of families. Wine marketing pro and blogger Raquel Royers lives with her cat Simba who she rescued from a farm several years ago. “He was just a little wild kitten. He has been with me through half of college, moved to multiple towns, and has now lived in every area of Napa,” said Royers, “He was most fond of Coombsville as you can imagine and loves living the Napa Valley life!”