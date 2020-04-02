Giving back: The valley rallies to help those hit by COVID-19

Michelin-starred La Toque, located in The Westin Verasa hotel has been giving back to the South Napa Homeless Shelter for the past six months. As this COVID-19 crisis has progressed, the needs of the homeless shelter have increased dramatically, and, as a result, the La Toque team now provides a hot lunch every day for every shelter resident. Chef and owner Ken Frank said, “This is a great way to keep my key kitchen staff working and The Westin Verasa has a substantial banquet facility that we can put to good use. We’ll be cooking with donated food from a number of sources including the food bank and the Farmer’s Market.”