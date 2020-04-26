Going home -- or trying to -- during a pandemic

On the flight to Asheville, there were only two of us in first class. Upon arrival, I changed clothes and shoes and disposed of my travel wear prior to leaving the gate area. As I exited the security checkpoint, I was greeted by a sign stating that travelers from California, New York, and Washington were required by order of Buncombe County to self-quarantine for 14 days. For the first time, I felt unwelcome in my hometown. I tried to shake that feeling, reminding myself that I was home, in my happy place with my friend. After weeks of self-isolation, we enjoyed a wonderful face-to-face meal and real conversation.

The next morning, he woke up with a sore throat. While a bit concerned, I did not assume the worst. We went about our first full day together normally. He cooked and purchased take-out, and I washed dishes and cleaned. We each had our own space where we worked. During breaks, we shared meals and took walks. However, late that evening, he admitted that he thought I had given him the sore throat, that I made him sick. I asked him if he wanted me to leave and he said 'yes'. He locked himself in a room. I did not see him again. In fewer than 48 hours, I was already planning my return to Napa.