Good News Stories of 2020 from Napa County winemakers and grapegrowers

These included not just Hyde Vineyards’ and other growers’ Sauvignon Blanc, but nearly all of the Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux varieties that go into the Spottswoode red wines. Except for a small amount of Lake County fruit, Weinkauf noted, “We were able to bring in everything else before the Glass Fire, which obviously had very close, very serious and direct impacts on us right here.”

He was careful to point out that owing to their growers’ vineyards’ and their own property’s proximity to the Glass Fire, they had finished samples of all of their wines lab-tested for smoke damage. The results brought the winemaker joy and relief. “I literally wrote all of our growers as of like a week and a half ago telling them the good news that we got the numbers back, and we’re clean. We’re making the wines.”

With several weeks of hindsight, Weinkauf has had a chance to consider his colleagues’ varying responses to the Glass Fire. They consisted, in part, of growers and winemakers deciding to leave fruit hanging on the vines for justifiable fear of smoke damage. “People were really just going about this every possible way they could think of, and there were a lot of people who came out and said that they are not making wine.”