Good things to eat with rosé wine

Prepare a wood or charcoal fire in a grill or preheat a gas grill.

Rub the fish with the olive oil, salt, and pepper. When the grill is hot, clean it with a wire brush and rub with grapeseed oil. Place the fish directly on the grill or in a grilling basket. Grill until the skin crackles and separates from the grill without sticking, 4 to 5 minutes, less for the smaller anchovies. Turn, using a spatula, and grill the other side until the skin crackles and the flesh easily separates from the bone, another 3 to 4 minutes. When the fish are cooked through, remove them to a platter and lightly cover with aluminum foil. Repeat until all the fish are cooked.

Serve with the lemons.

Serves 4

Dessert

Rosé makes an excellent wine to accompany a favorite fruit dessert, whether a cake, cobbler, tart or sorbet.

Oven-Roasted Fruits