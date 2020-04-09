Gracianna sends wine to America's 'Healthcare Heroes''

HEALDSBURG — Gracianna Winery, a family owned and operated winery in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley, has decided to honor America’s Healthcare professionals by matching the purchase of selected Gracianna wines and shipping them to a healthcare professional in hard-hit areas of the United States along with a message of gratitude from the donor, Gracianna Winery and its members.

“We cannot stand by and watch without pitching in for American healthcare heroes,” said Lisa Amador, partner at Gracianna Winery. Inspired by the heroics of committed healthcare workers we are compelled to act to show them we are grateful for their devotion. We wake up every day trying to deliver on our promise of gratitude. How else should we respond when healthcare heroes are giving so much? Our matching gift is a small appreciation for the superhuman work these folks are undertaking, so we built a platform for Gracianna wine fans worldwide to share their gift of gratitude as well.”