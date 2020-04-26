Great escapes online with Lindblad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During this time of social isolation, Lindblad Expeditions is bridging the distance, bringing the world’s wild places and keeping moments of "ahhh" alive and well, through a virtual expedition to explore the world’s remote pristine reaches.

The small-ship adventure travel company is taking guests on a virtual expedition, designed to offer the “tonic of wildness,” and the engaging and reassuring rhythms of life on board, from morning stretch classes to exhilarating sights, photo opportunities and even evening recap daily at 6 p.m., complete with cocktail recipes from fleet menus.

Pulling from a renowned expedition team of naturalists and experts in isolation as well, there are activities for kids led by Lindblad’s team of certified field educators, lectures by the line’s naturalists, live musical performances from around the world, artisan demonstrations and cooking demos of sustainable shipboard bites.

And special evening recap introduces the newest addition to their fleet, National Geographic Endurance, via a virtual ship tour led by the captain and his team.