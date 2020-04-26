Great escapes online with Lindblad

During this time of social isolation, Lindblad Expeditions is bridging the distance, bringing the world’s wild places and keeping moments of "ahhh" alive and well, through a virtual expedition to explore the world’s remote pristine reaches.
The small-ship adventure travel company is taking guests on a virtual expedition, designed to offer the “tonic of wildness,” and the engaging and reassuring rhythms of life on board, from morning stretch classes to exhilarating sights, photo opportunities and even evening recap daily at 6 p.m., complete with cocktail recipes from fleet menus.
Pulling from a renowned expedition team of naturalists and experts in isolation as well, there are activities for kids led by Lindblad’s team of certified field educators, lectures by the line’s naturalists, live musical performances from around the world, artisan demonstrations and cooking demos of sustainable shipboard bites.
And special evening recap introduces the newest addition to their fleet, National Geographic Endurance, via a virtual ship tour led by the captain and his team.
“We are all adjusting to our new ways of living," said Sven Lindblad, CEO of Lindblad Expeditions. "Never have any of us experienced anything like this and we are all having to learn new tricks during a period of social distancing. The main intent is to keep us connected, put a smile on your face, and provide a bit of inspiration.”
The daily program will be posted to the virtual expedition, feature new discoveries, using Facebook and Instagram for both video and live activities, including:
-- Today’s activity: Video clips with Lindblad naturalists taking guests from temperate to tropical rainforests to the towering ice of Antarctica, guiding them into the sights and sounds.
-- AHHHHH moment: The healing tonic of wildness, a tiny dose of bliss, or a bit of insight. What does it feel like to spend time, truly steep in wild remote places, stop, let it sink in, get captured by one moment or a string of them?
-- Photo tips: Get information you can use to practice indoors or out and learn from Lindblad certified photo instructors as they explore their own landscape in isolation.
-- Recap: It’s 6 p.m., time to meet in the virtual lounge with demonstrations from virtual shipboard bartenders.
-- Virtual music lounge: Choreographed by Lindblad’ ethnomusicologist, Jacob Edgar, enjoy a series of live musical performances from Ireland, Iceland, Trinidad, Rapa Nui, Scotland, and more. Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, a multi-award winning traditional singer and musician from Ireland, leads the lineup starting this week.
The invitation is open to come aboard and join the expedition at www.expeditions.comFacebook, on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn. #VirtualLEXpedition
For reservations or additional information on Lindblad Expeditions voyages, visit the website or call 1-800-EXPEDITION (1-800-397-3348).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!