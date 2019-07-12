With a reputation for producing terroir-inspired wines, the Napa Valley is one of the most coveted appellations in the world. A region where dreams can come true, enthusiasts culminate to build, create and influence. Rooted in history, the region’s legacy dates to the 1800s. Characterized as a farm community, visionaries, such as Henry Pellet planted with one goal in mind, to be the best in the world.
A true pioneer, Pellet was one of the founding winemakers in the valley. Alongside, Charles Krug, John Patchett, H.W. Crabb and Dr. G.B. Crane, Pellet paved the way for generations to come.
With the purchase of Pellet Vineyards in 1863, Pellet planted 38 acres of his 45-acre parcel in the southwest corner of St. Helena. Over the years, growth ensued. With the expansion to a wine cellar under the name of Pellet & Carver during the 1870s, Pellet’s determination led him to establish one of the first commercial wineries and become elected as the first secretary of the St. Helena Viticulture Society.
Though Henry Pellet passed away in 1912, his legacy lived on. As the property changed hands over the years, the vision, passion and inspiration behind the name went along with it.
Then, in 2004, the Krill family acquired a parcel of the historic property and built an estate and vineyard carrying on in the footsteps of Henry Pellet. Launching Krill Family Vineyards, the Krill family collaborated with a team of talented professionals to create the Pellet Estate brand and wine portfolio.
Today, the vineyard, brand and spectacular estate is for sale embodying the character and vitality established years ago.
Boasting over 6,150 square feet on just over 5 acres, the luxurious European manor estate in nestled amongst the vineyards. A true dream-inspired property, the craftsmanship and detailed work throughout the estate is flawless. From hand-carved stone fireplaces to a magnificent custom made iron staircase, the home features 360-degree panoramic vineyard views, an open chef’s kitchen, and a gorgeous 1,000-square-foot entertainment room perfect for capturing the grandeur of the Napa Valley.
Additional outdoor features include, a beautiful garden and orchard, a custom raised swimming pool, loggia, fire pit, bocce and sport court.
“The detail in the house is unbelievable. It truly tells a story,” said Cyndi Gates of Gates Estates Sotheby’s International Realty. “Different parts of the house come from different parts of the world. From the backsplash in the kitchen to the stained glass window up the staircase, the home features very special elements throughout that make it so unique. “
Just three minutes from downtown St Helena, the impeccable estate and vineyard provides a tranquil haven to relax and rejuvenate. Whether you are looking for a home away from home or a new place to call home, the picturesque estate, premium vineyards and wine brand, located on 2059 Vallejo Street in St. Helena, celebrates Napa’s heritage through quality and excellence.