The encounters with the paranormal realm in Napa Valley have been on the rise. These local experiences have varied widely in their intensity and nature, ranging from spine-tingling to sentimental.
The Ghostly Carpenter and his Spirited Apprentice
One particular, picture-perfect Napa Valley country home was considered to be an exquisite estate. While the home owners had the reputation of belittling their employees, the property was the envy of their social circle who all coveted the retreat. However, a pair of paranormals changed all of that.
About two years ago, this spectral duo apparently found the house not to their liking. So they took possession of the residence to perform a paranormal remodel. They made that intention clearly evident very early one weekend morning.
As the human property owners were sleeping off their latest extravaganza, that couple was jolted awake by a sudden explosion of loud construction noises. Fearing one, or some, of their staff were retaliating against the couples’ demeaning ways, they dashed to where they thought the incident was taking place, their living room. But what they saw was most of their frightened staff fleeing the scene. Also, not one thing was disturbed.
For the next four months, the home owners and their dwindling ranks of employees endured frequent and startling early morning wake-up calls of deafening noises and the entities’ booming voices. The mortals also witnessed the ghostly carpenter walking through walls as well as heard his constant and profane tirades directed at his invisible and nervous apprentice.
With all that paranormal activity, the couple could no longer host their big social events and/or house guests. When they did, the spectral duo would become very annoyed and stepped up their activity and decibel levels. Plus, the ghostly carpenter emphasized his disapproval by materializing right behind a human and running his icy-cold hands down the mortal’s back, causing more than simple shivers.
But, suddenly, it ended almost as abruptly as it had begun. Months into the ghostly remodel project, the apprentice verbally stood up for himself. As he continued with his justified and pointed speech, the carpenter became increasingly faint until he vanished.
With that, the apprentice directed his comments towards the trembling couple. First, he apologized for all of the trouble. He then admonished them for their mistreatment of their employees. He added, “Remember, ‘The Golden Rule’ and karma.”
He followed that warning with a smile, nod and his disappearance.
An Enchanted Farm
Remaining Upvalley for the next supernatural tale about a modest family farm tucked away in the hills. The wife of the current mortal residents of the property is a descendant of the original homesteaders dating five generations back.
On this place are numerous, well-maintained buildings constructed over the years by the various generations, including the original farmhouse and barn. While the residence is filled with the warmth of family memories, the barn is bestowed with enchantments.
For decades, the local hillside farm has been, and continues to be, the safe haven for five ghostly animals - a rabbit, female cat and her kitten, mare and peacock. The family refers to them as “The Enchanted Ones.” The living husband added, “We’ve given them names, Boo the Bunny, Mama and Baby Cat, Old Mare and Pete the Paranormal Peacock.”
He continued, “They get very excited when there’s a new living puppy or kitten on the farm. You might say their favorite game becomes ‘Hide & Seek.’” He added, “It’s absolutely hilarious to watch the pup after an ‘Enchanted’ goes ‘Pouf!,’ only to rematerialize right behind the pup.” The wife said, “They do the same thing to the living kittens. You feel badly for laughing at them when in mid-pounce their intended quarry disappears only to return right behind them. It’s crazy-fun pandemonium.”
The husband said, “It’s been amazing to live here.” The wife added, “Even though I grew up here with the ‘Enchanted Ones,’ each time I see them, I feel so lucky and blessed.”
The Everlasting Artist
Decades after a Napa Valley painter had passed away, her Napa studio was slated for demolition. Although her family, friends and followers were saddened by this prospect, they took comfort in knowing all of her artwork was safely ensconced in private collections.
But, then, one by one, her paintings were vanishing. Alarmed by these disappearances, and with no progress made by the local authorities, they gathered at the home of the artist’s granddaughter to sort out the details. They also wanted to try to decipher the strange scraps of paper left in place of the missing artwork. Frustrated and tired, the mortals were about ready to quit when the pieces of paper literally fell into place. Apparently, the granddaughter’s cat jumped up on the table and knock the papers to the floor.
When they settled onto the floor their secret was revealed. They were pieces to a map not a message. The group immediately knew the site, the artist’s former studio. They quickly made their way to the building.
Once inside the studio, they began their search of the three, “X-marks-the-spot,” secret locations. After prying up floor boards, molding, and wall boards, the group found the three treasures. The first one was a tin filled with the artist’s brushes, paints and other supplies. The second discovery was a leather-bound journal filled with the artist’s hand-written notes about techniques, inspirations and concepts. But the third box held the greatest surprise of all, several unknown paintings by the late artist.
Unfortunately, that collection required one of the group to go without taking a new painting home. The granddaughter chose to be that one. Another surprise was waiting for each of the group, upon their return to their respective homes, they found their missing painting, or paintings, returned to their hangers.
The granddaughter found something more unexpected. As she set the tin and journal down, she sensed something, or someone, nearby. When she turned around she saw her grandmother standing next to a self-portrait of the painter and her then toddler granddaughter. The grandmother then whispered, “Thank you, sweetheart!” and “I love you!” She blew her granddaughter a kiss and faded away.
Gone Fishing Forever
The sentimental supernatural accounts continue with a story about a ghostly father and son’s fishing tale. Along an east Napa County hillside creek, two full apparitions, a 30-something father and his 5 or 6-year-old son, have been observed by several mortals.
This pair of eternal anglers appear very briefly. But they seem blissfully happy as they cast their lines into the waterway. As they pass the time waiting for a catch, based on their forms’ movements, their are talking and laughing. It seems they are thoroughly enjoying the moment, the outing and especially each other’s company. Shortly thereafter, the father and son fade into the scenery.
The Newly Weds and their Paranormal Dog
This final 2019 local ghostly story is hauntingly tragic yet bittersweet. It seems this ghostly couple lived in San Francisco during the late 1800s - early 1900s. During their socially dictated long courtship, the couple made many excursions to Napa Valley. Apparently, as they fell in love with one another, they fell in love with Napa Valley.
Also during this time, they adopted an adorable little puppy who bounded about the local vineyards and countryside. But, he was fully grown before the couple was finally wed.
It seems Napa Valley was a favorite wedding destination even “back in the day.” One early spring day, the couple, their dog, friends and family traveled to Napa Valley for their long anticipated nuptials. It was absolute perfection, even magical for the newlyweds.
As their brief honeymoon was quickly drawing to a close, the newlyweds contemplated extending their Napa Valley stay by a few more days. But they felt obligated to go back to San Francisco and rejoin the work-a-day world. Although saddened to see their honeymoon end, they were excited about beginning what they thought would be a long life together. They returned to San Francisco on the evening of April 17, 1906.
Just hours later, the earth shook violently beneath their home. Its collapse claimed all three of their mortal lives. Since then, unseen and unnoticed, all three have been “residing” in their beloved Napa Valley visiting the places they knew in life.
Having spent more than a century here as spirits, they now wish to be at rest. But, they first needed their life and love story to be heard and documented by the living. To that end, they recently made contact with the living. With their story now having been told, RIP!
May the spirits be with you in kindness this Halloween haunting season!