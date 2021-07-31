Ask Dr. Mark: Questions and answers about statins

“I want to have my cake and eat it, too, but I have high cholesterol and worry about starting statins. Are they safe?”
This may look simple, but actually, there is a lot to unpack here. Despite overwhelming medical consensus regarding use of statins to prevent heart attacks and/or strokes and lessen overall cardiovascular mortality, treatment with them remains controversial in the public’s eye.
In today’s column, I want to address the misinformation and confusion about statins caused by some unfair attacks upon this important drug class. In next month’s column, I will focus on who needs cholesterol lowering treatment and the currently approved practice guidelines.
“Is it true statins cause certain cancers and may lead to senile dementia?”
When a misconception goes viral on the internet, undoing it is like trying to get toothpaste back into the tube.
For instance, an observational report (published in Anticancer Research Dec. 2009) linked a possible association of breast cancer to statin usage. Actually, because of the small sample size, the study was not statistically powered to conclude any findings.
The investigators found nothing alarming about statins looking at the whole group, but when they looked at subgroups, one (only) stood out: Obese Caucasian women who had never taken hormones and had progesterone receptor negative breast cancer.
The investigators felt this was likely a random association (or statistical bias). Of the many flaws in the study, the most telling was that the investigators could not be certain that this group was even faithfully taking prescribed statin!
In medical scientific research, randomized controlled trials (RCTs, double-blind, placebo-controlled) are the gold standard research studies that lead to treatment guidelines; while “observational studies,” such as this one, are not considered objective science, and are used for hypothesis generation, not to shape opinion.
The problem with the internet is that all the studies appear “equal,” with no clear guidance as to how to interpret, judge and rank the data’s importance, no way to separate the “wheat from the chaff.” It’s too easy to market misinformation, which amplifies its influence.
For years, expert panels, within the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC), chosen from the most talented scientists and clinicians in the field, have been analyzing the statin data, tracking safety and this drug class’s potential toxicity.
I could wax-poetic on the abundant evidence showing no association between statin usage (~35 years since the first statin, lovastatin, approved for medical use) and an increase in any cancer type. Instead I prefer to refer you to acc.org, then type in the search area, “do statins cause cancer,” and you will have all the data at your fingertips. The AHA and ACC have thoroughly looked into adverse effect of statins, and have determined no definite association between statins and cancers, or statins and any memory or cognition problem.
In fact, ongoing research on statins may show a cancer benefit. Statins might prove to be an adjunct to traditional cancer therapies and used in the future for this reason.
Statins work by inhibiting cholesterol production in cells via the mevalonate pathway, the cholesterol precursor. In some cancers, it turns out that same pathway is important to cancer cell growth and survival, so its inhibition leads to reduced tumor cell proliferation and induces apoptosis (cell death). This is true in breast and ovarian cancer as well as prostate cancer, the most common cancers in women and men.
There is already intriguing data (observational) from cardiovascular studies with statins (next month’s article), that statin users have some cancer “protection.” Because this is observational data, it’s not good enough and therefore is not proof statins are beneficial in cancer. That is why we have ongoing RCTs to look specifically at the issue.
“What about liver damage and muscle damage from statin usage?”
Back to acc.org and this time type “statin-associated side effects” and “statin safety and adverse events” in the search bar (two searches). You will discover that minor inflammatory effects on the liver and on muscles are uncommon, and that the most serious liver and muscle toxicity from statins is extremely rare and often treatable and reversible.
“What about statins and an increase in getting diabetes?”
There is an abundance of confusion in the public space in this area, but, suffice it to say, the benefit of statins is so much greater than any potential ill effect from the small increase in blood sugar, that the American Diabetes Association recommends statins almost universally. I will discuss this in “Part 2” next month as the information dovetails with prescribing guidelines.
“OK, even if statins are safe, many people I know have horrible muscle aches and stop taking them!”
In statin RCTs, myalgia, the clinical term for muscle ache (no muscle damage, normal CPK on blood test) occurs in 1-5% of statin users. It is a well tolerated drug. In case reports, it’s more like 10-25%; my own experience with patients was closer to 20%. Why?
Insight into this discrepancy in reporting myalgia was provided by a clever trial led by clinicians at the Imperial College in London, and recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. (NEJM 2020; 383: 2182-2184. Nov. 26, 2020).
Participants were given 12 bottles, one for each month, four bottles with atorvastatin 20mg tablets, four with identical looking “placebo” tablets, and four empty bottles. The monthly bottle order was random during the year and patients kept a log (uploaded to smartphone) of side effects daily. In this manner, patients served as their own control group.
Result: 90% of reported symptoms experienced with statin months occurred during placebo months, and even “no tablet” months had side effects, but at approximately half as many side effects/month.
Conclusion: behind a great deal of the side effects blamed on statins is the so-called Nocebo
Effect: People experience side effects from a therapy because of a learned negative association with it, rather than an actual pharmaceutical effect of the drug. In the London trial patient follow-up, upwards of 3/4 of patients who wanted to stop or did stop their statin were willing to go back on therapy once apprised of their personal data. Knowledge is powerful.
I hope your physicians and physician-extenders will impart the information I have elaborated on today when ordering cholesterol testing, or certainly discuss it at the time of prescribing statins, and, in this way, begin to manage your expectations and assuage your reservations. Your healthcare is a partnership with your clinician: Ask all the questions and get all the answers to make a good individual decision.
Be informed and please be safe, Napa Valley!
From your friendly neighborhood cardiologist.
To confront the reality of domestic terrorism, we need a federal law
A House committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6 held its first hearing this week, aiming to unravel the details of the Capitol riot that left five dead. The riot was an attack on our democracy, a startling insurrection that many have called an act of domestic terrorism, including FBI Director Christopher A. Wray.
More than 500 participants in the violent mob have been charged with crimes, but not one of them will be prosecuted for terrorism. Unlike our stringent laws against foreign terrorists and sympathizers, the U.S. doesn't have a federal statute criminalizing domestic terrorism despite the fact that it's now the larger threat.
The Biden administration's new strategy to counter domestic terrorism is a direly needed step to combat extremism within our borders. But without a federal statute, it's difficult to perceive and confront the severity of the threat.
Jan. 6 rioters will likely be convicted of other crimes, such as unlawful entry into a restricted building and obstruction of an official proceeding. These charges should be enough to send guilty parties to prison, some of them for a long time. But they still don't accurately label the offenders for who they really are: violent domestic extremists who carried out an act of terrorism on U.S. soil.
The debate over a domestic terrorism statute is extremely complex. In most cases, law enforcement already has the tools to prosecute violent extremists for other crimes, and civil rights advocates worry that increased authority is bound to be abused.
But we need this statute because we need to set the record straight. There can be no double standard when it comes to acts of terrorism. Whether the perpetrator is Christian or Muslim, American or foreign, violence committed on behalf of an ideology needs to be called out by its proper name.
"We've had far more mischief caused by right-wing extremists than we have by Islamists," said Gary LaFree, a professor of criminology at the University of Maryland. "I think part of the reason we are getting more domestic right-wing terrorism is because we have been so tepid in our response."
A federal statute would provide impetus to take a more proactive and direct approach to domestic extremism. We have the resources we need, Chapman University professor Peter Simi argues; we're just not using them.
"We didn't ignore this problem because we didn't have the right tools," Simi said. "Most of the failure to address this problem has been that we just haven't perceived it as a problem."
What we really need is a fundamental shift in the way we view domestic actors.
Admittedly, implementing a domestic terrorism law is no straightforward task, and many experts don't believe it's a necessary or wise step to take. One reason is that a law like this could work both ways. Right-wing extremists and white supremacists currently pose the most significant threat of violence, experts say, but a domestic terrorism law could also be used against left-wing organizations like Black Lives Matter, which many conservatives blame for destructive riots during last year's George Floyd protests.
"Terrorism has long been a label abused," said Heather Williams, a senior policy researcher at the Rand Corp. "It's a label used when it serves the interest of those applying it."
"When you give law enforcement more authority, you're really just turbocharging an already racist system," said Kathleen Ruane, senior legislative counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union. "Our concern is that a domestic terrorism statue will actually be used more often to target communities of color."
The roots of domestic extremism go too deep to be mitigated by law enforcement alone, Ruane said.
Our government has a discouraging track record of targeting political groups that are out of the mainstream or considered too radical by those in power. Extremism is in the eye of the beholder, and therefore it's essential that we preserve our 1st Amendment rights. But whether you're far right or far left, violence warrants accountability, and we shouldn't shy away from that.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report in March assessing the dangers posed by domestic actors, which noted that, compared to other categories of extremists, racially or ethnically motivated extremists are most likely to commit acts of mass violence. We've seen this before, as when Patrick Crusius targeted Latinos in El Paso in 2019, or when Robert Bowers opened fire in a synagogue in Pittsburgh one year before that.
We need a federal law to criminalize domestic terrorism, which LaFree called the most serious challenge to our democracy since the Civil War. Yes, a statute like this would be subject to abuse, but that's a worthwhile risk that we can be prepared for. Civil rights organizations such as the ACLU and the Brennan Center for Justice are well aware of law enforcement's tendency to target minorities and will be able to respond quickly to overreaches of power.
Ultimately, the concern that a federal domestic terrorism statute could be misused by authorities doesn't compare to the imminent threat of violence posed by right-wing extremists. The FBI released an unclassified document in June warning that domestic extremists who adhere to the QAnon conspiracy theory could become more violent in the immediate future.
Lives have already been lost, and the alarm bells continue to ring. We don't know if or when the next domestic extremist attack will come, but if we establish a federal law against domestic terrorism now, we can face the threat head-on.
Dr. Mark Gardner is a retired cardiologist, based in Napa Valley, who contributes a monthly column to the Napa Valley Register. Please send questions and comments to him via features editor Sasha Paulsen, spaulsen@napanes.com.