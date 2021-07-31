Ask Dr. Mark: Questions and answers about statins

The investigators felt this was likely a random association (or statistical bias). Of the many flaws in the study, the most telling was that the investigators could not be certain that this group was even faithfully taking prescribed statin!

In medical scientific research, randomized controlled trials (RCTs, double-blind, placebo-controlled) are the gold standard research studies that lead to treatment guidelines; while “observational studies,” such as this one, are not considered objective science, and are used for hypothesis generation, not to shape opinion.

The problem with the internet is that all the studies appear “equal,” with no clear guidance as to how to interpret, judge and rank the data’s importance, no way to separate the “wheat from the chaff.” It’s too easy to market misinformation, which amplifies its influence.

For years, expert panels, within the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC), chosen from the most talented scientists and clinicians in the field, have been analyzing the statin data, tracking safety and this drug class’s potential toxicity.