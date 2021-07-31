 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask Dr. Mark: Questions and answers about statins

Ask Dr. Mark: Questions and answers about statins

{{featured_button_text}}

“I want to have my cake and eat it, too, but I have high cholesterol and worry about starting statins. Are they safe?”

This may look simple, but actually, there is a lot to unpack here. Despite overwhelming medical consensus regarding use of statins to prevent heart attacks and/or strokes and lessen overall cardiovascular mortality, treatment with them remains controversial in the public’s eye.

In today’s column, I want to address the misinformation and confusion about statins caused by some unfair attacks upon this important drug class. In next month’s column, I will focus on who needs cholesterol lowering treatment and the currently approved practice guidelines.

“Is it true statins cause certain cancers and may lead to senile dementia?”

When a misconception goes viral on the internet, undoing it is like trying to get toothpaste back into the tube.

For instance, an observational report (published in Anticancer Research Dec. 2009) linked a possible association of breast cancer to statin usage. Actually, because of the small sample size, the study was not statistically powered to conclude any findings.

The investigators found nothing alarming about statins looking at the whole group, but when they looked at subgroups, one (only) stood out: Obese Caucasian women who had never taken hormones and had progesterone receptor negative breast cancer.

The investigators felt this was likely a random association (or statistical bias). Of the many flaws in the study, the most telling was that the investigators could not be certain that this group was even faithfully taking prescribed statin!

In medical scientific research, randomized controlled trials (RCTs, double-blind, placebo-controlled) are the gold standard research studies that lead to treatment guidelines; while “observational studies,” such as this one, are not considered objective science, and are used for hypothesis generation, not to shape opinion.

The problem with the internet is that all the studies appear “equal,” with no clear guidance as to how to interpret, judge and rank the data’s importance, no way to separate the “wheat from the chaff.” It’s too easy to market misinformation, which amplifies its influence.

For years, expert panels, within the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC), chosen from the most talented scientists and clinicians in the field, have been analyzing the statin data, tracking safety and this drug class’s potential toxicity.

I could wax-poetic on the abundant evidence showing no association between statin usage (~35 years since the first statin, lovastatin, approved for medical use) and an increase in any cancer type. Instead I prefer to refer you to acc.org, then type in the search area, “do statins cause cancer,” and you will have all the data at your fingertips. The AHA and ACC have thoroughly looked into adverse effect of statins, and have determined no definite association between statins and cancers, or statins and any memory or cognition problem.

In fact, ongoing research on statins may show a cancer benefit. Statins might prove to be an adjunct to traditional cancer therapies and used in the future for this reason.

Statins work by inhibiting cholesterol production in cells via the mevalonate pathway, the cholesterol precursor. In some cancers, it turns out that same pathway is important to cancer cell growth and survival, so its inhibition leads to reduced tumor cell proliferation and induces apoptosis (cell death). This is true in breast and ovarian cancer as well as prostate cancer, the most common cancers in women and men.

There is already intriguing data (observational) from cardiovascular studies with statins (next month’s article), that statin users have some cancer “protection.” Because this is observational data, it’s not good enough and therefore is not proof statins are beneficial in cancer. That is why we have ongoing RCTs to look specifically at the issue.

“What about liver damage and muscle damage from statin usage?”

Back to acc.org and this time type “statin-associated side effects” and “statin safety and adverse events” in the search bar (two searches). You will discover that minor inflammatory effects on the liver and on muscles are uncommon, and that the most serious liver and muscle toxicity from statins is extremely rare and often treatable and reversible.

“What about statins and an increase in getting diabetes?”

There is an abundance of confusion in the public space in this area, but, suffice it to say, the benefit of statins is so much greater than any potential ill effect from the small increase in blood sugar, that the American Diabetes Association recommends statins almost universally. I will discuss this in “Part 2” next month as the information dovetails with prescribing guidelines.

“OK, even if statins are safe, many people I know have horrible muscle aches and stop taking them!”

In statin RCTs, myalgia, the clinical term for muscle ache (no muscle damage, normal CPK on blood test) occurs in 1-5% of statin users. It is a well tolerated drug. In case reports, it’s more like 10-25%; my own experience with patients was closer to 20%. Why?

Insight into this discrepancy in reporting myalgia was provided by a clever trial led by clinicians at the Imperial College in London, and recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. (NEJM 2020; 383: 2182-2184. Nov. 26, 2020).

Participants were given 12 bottles, one for each month, four bottles with atorvastatin 20mg tablets, four with identical looking “placebo” tablets, and four empty bottles. The monthly bottle order was random during the year and patients kept a log (uploaded to smartphone) of side effects daily. In this manner, patients served as their own control group.

Result: 90% of reported symptoms experienced with statin months occurred during placebo months, and even “no tablet” months had side effects, but at approximately half as many side effects/month.

Conclusion: behind a great deal of the side effects blamed on statins is the so-called Nocebo

Effect: People experience side effects from a therapy because of a learned negative association with it, rather than an actual pharmaceutical effect of the drug. In the London trial patient follow-up, upwards of 3/4 of patients who wanted to stop or did stop their statin were willing to go back on therapy once apprised of their personal data. Knowledge is powerful.

I hope your physicians and physician-extenders will impart the information I have elaborated on today when ordering cholesterol testing, or certainly discuss it at the time of prescribing statins, and, in this way, begin to manage your expectations and assuage your reservations. Your healthcare is a partnership with your clinician: Ask all the questions and get all the answers to make a good individual decision.

Be informed and please be safe, Napa Valley! 

From your friendly neighborhood cardiologist.

The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou was flooded-out by a record-shattering amount of rainfall on Wednesday.  More than 24 inches of rain fell in the city in a 24-hour timespan.  Eight inches of that rain fell in just one hour. Rescue crews worked frantically to save motorists from the flooded streets. The floodwaters submerged a school.  Children were floated out of the school in plastic bins. The city's underground subway system was overrun with water.   The flood waters were waist-deep in some areas.  Commuters who were stuck in the flooded subway trains stood on seats to save themselves.  A dozen people drowned. In neighboring India, heavy downpours flooded city streets.  Several days of rain in the region caused a massive mudslide near Mumbai.  At least 31 people were killed in the mudslide. In the western United States, an unrelenting drought has caused significant wildfire risks.  Large wildfires destroyed houses as they spread.  "I really don't know what else to say about this, we've lost everything."The 79 active wildfires in the country have burnt nearly 1.5 million acres.Oregon's Bootleg fire is now the third largest in the state's history.  Thousands of firefighters and emergency personnel work around the clock to fight the blazes.  A change in the weather pattern helped to calm the winds which gave fire crews the chance to control the fires. The Tamarack fire jumped across the California border into neighboring Nevada.  Officials ordered new evacuations.   Derek Rickford fled from his house as the fire approached from three different sides. "We've had fire approach from three directions and they've stopped it within about a quarter mile in each of the three directions."California power company, Pacific Gas and Electric, announced it will bury 10,000 miles of its electric lines.  It will cost the company up to $30 billion to complete the project.   PG&E made the announcement after admitting its equipment may have ignited one of the large fires. 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Dr. Mark Gardner is a retired cardiologist, based in Napa Valley, who contributes a monthly column to the Napa Valley Register. Please send questions and comments to him via features editor Sasha Paulsen, spaulsen@napanes.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health & Fitness

Contraception Is Free to Women, Except When It’s Not

The landmark federal health law required most commercial health plans to cover a comprehensive list of birth control methods approved by the Food and Drug Administration free of charge to female patients. But health plans don’t have to cover every option, and newer methods are not included in the federal list of covered services.

Health & Fitness

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Hot Covid Summer

The summer that promised to let Americans resume a relatively normal life is turning into another summer of anxiety and face masks, as the delta variant drives covid caseloads up in all 50 states. Meanwhile, the Americans with Disabilities Act turns 35, and the Missouri Supreme Court orders the state to expand Medicaid after all. Mary Ellen McIntire of CQ Roll Call, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News and Rachana Pradhan of KHN join KHN’s Julie Rovner to discuss these issues and more. Also, Rovner interviews KHN’s Samantha Young, who reported and wrote the latest KHN-NPR “Bill of the Month” episode about an Olympic-level athlete with an Olympic-size medical bill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News