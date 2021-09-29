Ask Dr. Mark: Scanning the heart

Leonardo DaVinci was the ﬁrst great anatomist-artist and devoted years of his life to the study of human anatomy.
In 1508, at the Hospital of Santa Maria Nuova, DaVinci struck up a conversation with a man over a hundred years old, who died peacefully shortly thereafter. Leonardo, who always wanted to understand the way the world works, “made an autopsy in order to ascertain the cause of so peaceful a death, and found that it proceeded from weakness through the failure of blood and of the artery that feeds the heart… which I found to be very dry, shrunken and withered.”*
Leonardo documented the process of what we now call atherosclerosis, deducing that the disease has a chronic, progressive nature. Five hundred years prior to current technology, Leonardo almost certainly observed coronary artery calciﬁcation and understood it, on some level, to be a marker of the underlying disease process.
On Aug. 6, 2021, the Napa Register ran a wonderfully informative article on coronary artery calcium (CAC) testing called, “Look Inside Your Heart,” taken from Harvard Health Publications, by Matthew Sloan. On the heels of my last article on primary prevention through cholesterol screening and treatment, I would like to focus in on using CAC as a useful diagnostic tool in deciding whether to recommend statins in the “intermediate” risk category.
Last month’s article’s take home message was that initiating statins is of substantial clinical beneﬁt in the high risk patient (less than 20% 10 year risk of stroke or heart attack); whereas there is a lack of data to support prescribing statins in the low risk groups ( less than 5% risk).
But, I estimate that there are 1-1.5 million people in a 50 mile radius catchment area from Napa in whom the decision to start statins is not straightforward. I am talking about the “intermediate” risk group ( 5%-20% 10-year risk).
Coronary artery calcium scans are safe, non-invasive CT scans of the heart, capable of uncovering silent atherosclerosis formation. Coronary plaques will often calcify over time and the coronary calcium test can accurately quantitate this.
Moreover, the CAC scan’s data provides not only evidence of the disease’s presence, but, more importantly, the disease’s prognosis.
Let’s drill down on those four CAC groups with the “intermediate” risk group in mind.
-- Group1: Calcium score zero. A CAC score of zero, while not proving a complete absence of coronary disease, as non-calciﬁed plaques can be found earlier in the disease process, has an especially favorable prognosis. Studies have shown that a group with a CAC score = 0 has less than a 5% major adverse cardiac event rate over 10 years!
Also, assuming no prior CV history, this cohort does not decrease its adverse event risk by taking a statin. In practice, an “intermediate” patient with a CAC=0 would likely only be prescribed statins based upon signiﬁcant other risk ampliﬁers in their medical history or if their risk was closer to 20%.
Group 2: Calcium score 1-100. This score indicates clear presence of atherosclerosis. This cohort has a low event rate (~5%),^ but greater than the CAC=0 group, and statins may lower that risk over time. This is a group where medical decision making is important and I would encourage anyone in this group to discuss statin treatment with their healthcare provider. My own aggressive preventative approach to this group in the last ten years has been essentially a “default to treatment with statin,” withholding statins only under certain circumstances.
Group 3: Calcium score 101-400. This score indicates a moderate plaque build-up and there is good consensus to treat aggressively with statins to lower the LDL cholesterol signiﬁcantly. From a study published in the prestigious Journal of American College of Cardiology (JACC), this group if untreated had a 10-year major adverse event rate of approximately 15%, but the same cohort had that rate decrease to approximately 5% with statins onboard.
Group 4: Calcium score greater than 400. This score indicates a likelihood of advanced disease and would trigger further evaluation by a cardiologist, even in an asymptomatic individual. The good news is that statins are still effective in this group, lowering the 10 year event rate from greater than 20% to about 10%; however, a person in this group will likely need more than just statin therapy by this point in the disease process.
I have presented a fair amount of technical information here and in last month’s article. Let me combine and distill the concepts in a way that can be put to practical use for those of us at “intermediate” risk:
1. If on advice of your physician, you are inclined to initiate statins, then a calcium score may be for heuristic purposes. That being said, a CAC image demonstrating the presence of calcium in the coronaries may not only reinforce the decision to begin statins, but perhaps encourage positive behaviors, such as needed weight reduction and smoking cessation, setting one on a pathway to a healthier lifestyle in general.
2. If, by contrast, you are hesitant to initiate statins, a calcium score may very well be the test that can help persuade you of the beneﬁts of statin therapy. As the “intermediate” risk increases from 7.5% to 20% and the calcium score increases from less than 100 to greater than 100, statins provide a clear beneﬁt. A person with a low “intermediate” risk of 5-7.5% and a calcium score near or at zero may be more comfortable with the decision to wait on statins; while the same person with a calcium score over 100 will realize the need to treat. Images are powerful.
Last item: CAC testing requires a physician’s order and is still not a covered service by any health insurer. Fortunately, over the last 20 years, the marketplace has helped drive the price down nationally. In many areas the test is offered as low as $99. The cheapest and closest testing center to Napa Valley that I could ﬁnd online was Santa Rosa Medical Center, booking the payment through a third party called mdsave.com, for $126.
With this column, I hope readers have enjoyed the trio of preventative cardiology-themed articles. Next month, I am planning an article, really “insider tips” on the much needed answer to the following question: “How can I get past the appointment desk and procure a timely ofﬁce appointment when I don’t feel well and am being told...go to the ER?!” Stay tuned, stay informed and always stay safe, Napa Valley.
* Excerpted from Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson 2017 * ^ Mitchell, JD et al JACC 2018; 72: 3233
Dr. Mark Gardner is a retired cardiologist, based in Napa Valley, who contributes a monthly column to the Napa Valley Register. Please send questions and comments to him via features editor Sasha Paulsen, spaulsen@napanews.com.