Ask Dr. Mark: Scanning the heart

I have presented a fair amount of technical information here and in last month’s article. Let me combine and distill the concepts in a way that can be put to practical use for those of us at “intermediate” risk:

1. If on advice of your physician, you are inclined to initiate statins, then a calcium score may be for heuristic purposes. That being said, a CAC image demonstrating the presence of calcium in the coronaries may not only reinforce the decision to begin statins, but perhaps encourage positive behaviors, such as needed weight reduction and smoking cessation, setting one on a pathway to a healthier lifestyle in general.

2. If, by contrast, you are hesitant to initiate statins, a calcium score may very well be the test that can help persuade you of the beneﬁts of statin therapy. As the “intermediate” risk increases from 7.5% to 20% and the calcium score increases from less than 100 to greater than 100, statins provide a clear beneﬁt. A person with a low “intermediate” risk of 5-7.5% and a calcium score near or at zero may be more comfortable with the decision to wait on statins; while the same person with a calcium score over 100 will realize the need to treat. Images are powerful.