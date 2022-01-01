Ask Dr. Mark: To Sleep: Per Chance To Dream

From 1982 to 1992, I went to medical school in New York City and fulfilled all the training requirements to become a cardiologist at a prestigious university in New England. In all that time, I do not recall a single mentor mentioning a case of sleep apnea. I had not attended any lectures on sleep pathology or the importance of sleep health.

Looking back on that time, I am sure that I had patients in my care with sleep apnea. I missed it. Plain and simple as that. This highlights the need for all physicians throughout their professional lives to continue to learn and add knowledge and skills.

Sleep apnea clearly existed before I started medical school, but its importance in contributing to cardiovascular illness (hypertension, stroke and chronic heart failure) as well as respiratory failure and pulmonary hypertension had not yet been widely appreciated. Perhaps the obesity epidemic, increasing the prevalence of sleep apnea, provided the mechanism that led to a “tipping point.”

Sleep apnea, a treatable, under-appreciated problem, is the focus of today’s column. Before getting into the specifics of sleep apnea, a few words regarding sleep. Sleep health has as much to do with quality of sleep as it does quantity. Millions of people complain that it’s difficult to get a “good night’s sleep.” I would wager that few of you would label yourselves “good sleepers.” The current large cultural and political upheavals of our time are not helping, to say nothing of the stress of inflation and worries about Covid!

Whether you have trouble getting to sleep or remaining asleep, the effect of poor sleep is the same and contributes to the risk of developing heart disease and high blood pressure. It also causes more irritability, anxiety and leads to decreases in mental performance. Medical residency training was drastically modified beginning in the late 1990s because sleep deprivation was found to be not only harmful to trainees’s physical and mental health, but, more importantly, detrimental to patient care. Once a “badge of honor” in a doctor’s rite-of-passage, the absurdly long hours of medical training were shortened: Sleep deprivation affects us all. How many of us have experienced the chilling effect of a “close call” from almost falling asleep behind the wheel of a car?

There have been many studies aimed at determining the best number of hours of sleep, but it is difficult for me to hang my hat on a particular number. Many factors are considered to make the calculation, age being most prominent. Science has even arrived at the idea that too much sleep can be harmful. From what I’ve read, it is generally agreed that six to eight hours of sleep is most beneficial.

Sleep apnea or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is an example of poor quality sleep. In OSA, the intermittent collapse of the airway, upwards of 15 times or more per hour, is the cause of continual oxygen desaturation and leads to serious complications. The person with sleep apnea, for example, can remain “asleep” for eight or more hours, but effectively has gotten only the equivalent of one or two hours of physiologic benefit. That is why prominent features in the medical history of a patient with OSA include daytime drowsiness, fatigue, “low energy,” poor mental focus, morning headaches and not feeling refreshed upon awakening from sleep.

My brother Stephen had OSA and, as is typical of these patients, he would fall off to sleep the minute he was left doing a passive, monotonous activity such as watching television, reading, listening to a lecture or attending a concert. My brother had the typical symptoms as well of loud snoring, gasping, semi-waking with snorting, repetitively, and finally, the hallmark symptom, interruptions in breathing (apnea).

According to data obtained from UptoDate, a reliable and current medical information reference tool, depending on the severity of sleep apnea in one’s definition, there may be almost a billion people with a form of it at this time, over half categorized as having moderate to severe OSA.

While it’s often seen as a consequence of increased body mass, the rate of OSA is the same in Asia as in the USA, despite far lower rates of obesity. There is a higher incidence of OSA in the obese, but I want the reader to know that OSA does not spare folks who have an ideal body weight.

OSA generally increases from young adulthood through the seventh decade (then plateaus), is more common in males (two to three times) at a younger age but near equal to females post-menopause, correlates with increasing degree of obesity, and is predisposed by certain cranio-facial and upper airway abnormalities. Smoking, chronic snoring, and general nasal congestion are less well-established risk factors.

OSA is important to diagnose and treat because its presence increases serious medical conditions including congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation, hypertension, kidney disease, stroke, pulmonary hypertension, secondary polycythemia, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and, perhaps, sudden cardiac death.

If, after a careful history and physical examination (and perhaps a STOP-BANG questionnaire with a score of four or higher), a physician feels that evaluating for sleep apnea is indicated, he or she will recommend a sleep study. Polysomnography is the gold standard diagnostic test.

This test, either at a sleep lab or at home, provides a sleep specialist with the data needed to make the diagnosis and a means to titrate an effective treatment, which in almost all cases is a CPAP machine for sleep. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, provide the method to keep your airway from collapsing during sleep, and it is highly effective when properly deployed.

Many people are at first averse to wearing bulky headgear, covering their mouth and nose, and do not like the “white” noise of the machine on a close-by night table. My brother learned to ignore the nuisance factor. I can still remember the first night he slept with the CPAP device and awakened for the first time in years refreshed and sharp. He had joyful tears describing it to me.

My brother’s example was the first time I realized I had a glaring deficiency in my training and in my clinical practice. He taught me that I had to put in a little something extra to get some patients to see the benefits of treating OSA outweighed the cumbersome mechanical nuisance factor. We worked together for 20 years, and he counseled many of my patients with OSA and got them through rough patches. We lost him two years ago. He was kind and a voice of experience, always willing to help and to share. I am eternally grateful for all his mentoring. Love you, bro!

I dedicate today’s column to him.

Stay well, stay safe, stay informed, sleep well….and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, Napa Valley!