 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ask the Pediatrician: How can children stay safe on way to school?

  • 0

Q: How old should kids be before biking or walking to school, and what are some tips to help keep them safe?

A: Walking and bike riding are healthy ways to get to and from school. Skipping the school drop-off traffic for more active commutes can contribute to the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity kids need each day. Trips powered by feet also can help reduce pollution, which can trigger breathing problems in children. Walking can also help make neighborhoods friendlier places.

Children usually aren't ready to start walking to school without an adult until about fifth grade, or around age 10. Younger children are more impulsive and less cautious around traffic, and they often don't fully understand other potential dangers they could come across.

By walking with your children to and from school, you can help them learn the neighborhood, teach them about traffic signs, street signs and directions, and model correct behaviors when crossing streets. It's also a great opportunity for some chat time with your kids.

People are also reading…

Keep these tips in mind when walking with your young child to and from school:

— When crossing streets, hold your child's hand and always observe the traffic safety laws.

— Observe all traffic signals and let the school crossing guard help you.

— Be sure to look all ways before crossing the street and continue to watch for vehicles. Remind children that drivers may not always see them.

— Consider starting a walking school bus by inviting families in your neighborhood to walk children to school together as a group. Adults can take turns walking with the group, so make sure each child knows the adults in their walking group.

Each child is different, so consider their individual developmental and maturity level when deciding if it is safe for them to walk to school without an adult. Some children may not have the skills to focus on safe pedestrian behavior until they are 10 or even older.

For students walking to school without an adult, some points to consider:

— Make sure they stick to a safe route to school, one with well-trained adult crossing guards at every intersection.

— If they need to cross any streets on the way to school, practice safe street crossing with them before the start of school.

— Ideally, they should walk with at least one neighbor child or older sibling.

— Make sure they know how to say "no" if someone they don't know offers a ride, and that they yell and run for help if needed.

— Explain to them that it is not safe to use a cellphone or text while walking, which makes them less aware of traffic.

— Choose brightly colored backpacks, jackets and other accessories, ideally with reflective materials for days when it begins to get dark earlier.

Bike riding is also a great way to get to and from school, when children are ready. Kids need to learn to be safe pedestrians before they can be safe bicyclists. All bicycle riders should follow the basic rules of the road, which also apply to skateboards, scooters and other nonmotorized vehicles:

— Ride on the right, in the same direction as traffic using bike lanes when available.

— Stop and look both ways before entering the street.

— Stop at all intersections, whether marked or unmarked.

— Respect traffic lights and stop signs.

— Before turning, use hand signals and look in every direction.

And remember, children should always wear a bicycle helmet, no matter how short the ride. The helmet should be approved by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and fit correctly.

Dr. ​Phyllis Agran serves on the executive committee of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Injury, Violence and Poison Prevention. F​or more information, go to HealthyChildren.org, the website for parents from the AAP.

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

President Joe Biden is urging Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.” At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden on Monday channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort. Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.

GOP's Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks

GOP's Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has introduced a bill calling for a nationwide abortion ban. The bill would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases of rape, incest or danger to the physical health of the mother. The legislation introduced Tuesday is sending shockwaves through both parties with just weeks before voters go to the polls. Graham’s own Republican colleagues did not immediately embrace his abortion ban bill, which has almost no chance of becoming law in the Democratic-held Congress. Democrats reject it as extreme and an alarming signal of where Republicans are headed if they win control of the House and Senate in November.

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters. She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma. The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable.

Lower-Opportunity Neighborhoods Tied to More Pediatric ED Visits

Lower-Opportunity Neighborhoods Tied to More Pediatric ED Visits

MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children from neighborhoods with a low Child Opportunity Index (COI) have higher emergency department use overall, and particularly more visits that could be managed in primary care, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in Pediatrics.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Reynolds had ‘extremely subtle polyp’ removed in ‘potentially life-saving’ colonoscopy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News