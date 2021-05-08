Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Spring cleaning for your brain

As we move into what we hope are better days, here’s how to shake off the mind-and-body doldrums and start fresh this spring.

Be brave

“Aging brings with it a reduction in desire to try new things. Fighting that tendency is neuroprotective,” says Levitin, author of "Successful Aging." Since turning 60, he has taken flying lessons in a single-engine plane and passed his FAA test. Already a songwriter, while isolating during the pandemic, he learned new instruments and recorded a solo album.

Meditate, your way

A daily practice for David Perlmutter, M.D., author of "Brain Wash," is to focus on deep inhales and exhales while sitting comfortably with his eyes closed. “For someone else it could be saying a mantra, or a religious event," he says. "The key is to be, momentarily, in the present, not thinking about what you did or will do. That’s how meditation does its magic.”

Respect your biological clock

Levitin says after age 60, even one night of going to bed an hour late messes up our biorhythms — and memory — for more than a week.