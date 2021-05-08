Betty Rhodes, Senior Corner: Spring cleaning for your brain

Good morning, dear readers! So happy to be back with you. I’m still mending from the knee surgery, but getting stronger every day.
Since keeping in shape and staying fit are traits I totally believe in, I thought we might discuss ways of maintaining our strength and our good health today.
We talked about the importance of healthy foods last week. With anything new, it sometimes takes a little getting used to, but we want to remember that we’re talking about proven facts. For instance, I refer to last week’s foods every time I start my grocery list.
Today, still in the Living a Healthy Life mode, I enjoyed reading “Spring Clean Your Brain!” written by Paula Spencer Scott, one of several stories on keeping your brain sharp at any age at Parade.com/mind.
These experts help us clear out the cobwebs and hike memory and mind power.
Let’s talk about Daniel Levitin and his survival mode in stressful times: learning to play the ukulele. Lisa Mosconi jumps on her trampoline and drinks a daily green smoothie. Both of these neuroscientists know how critical it is for your well-being to focus not only on mental health but also the physical health of your brain.
“They’re intertwined. It’s all one,” says former National Institute of Mental Health director Tom Insel M.D., who co-founded Humanest, an online community for mental support.
As we move into what we hope are better days, here’s how to shake off the mind-and-body doldrums and start fresh this spring.
Be brave
“Aging brings with it a reduction in desire to try new things. Fighting that tendency is neuroprotective,” says Levitin, author of "Successful Aging." Since turning 60, he has taken flying lessons in a single-engine plane and passed his FAA test. Already a songwriter, while isolating during the pandemic, he learned new instruments and recorded a solo album.
Meditate, your way
A daily practice for David Perlmutter, M.D., author of "Brain Wash," is to focus on deep inhales and exhales while sitting comfortably with his eyes closed. “For someone else it could be saying a mantra, or a religious event," he says. "The key is to be, momentarily, in the present, not thinking about what you did or will do. That’s how meditation does its magic.”
Respect your biological clock
Levitin says after age 60, even one night of going to bed an hour late messes up our biorhythms — and memory — for more than a week.
“I abandoned the idea of staying up as late as I felt like. I’m much more rigid now about going to bed and waking up at the same time, every day.”
He installed blackout curtains, sets an alarm to avoid sleeping in and takes melatonin a few days a month “to give my biological clock the signals it needs.”
Move
“Exercise makes the brain bigger, especially the areas needed for memory,” says Gary Small M.D., director of the UCLA Longevity Center and co-author of "The Small Guide to Alzheimer’s Disease." “A bigger brain is a better brain."
Small walks as much as he can and does interval training (pedaling fast, then slow) on an exercise bike every morning. “Interval training helps the heart pump oxygen and nutrients to the brain, strengthening those cells and releasing BDNF, a protein that creates extensions on nerve cells that help them communicate more effectively,” he says. “And when I’m done, I have a huge smile on my face from the endorphin surge.”
Let’s end this with Dr. Small’s large smile on his face from the endorphin surge.
I hope that you will learn as much as I intend to learn from all of this information.
I’ll keep this article on my bedside table to read and to learn from, along with the exercises I’ve been using with my physical therapy.
Thank you for joining our steps in eating healthier foods, helping our brains to grow, plus exercise that will help us to live longer and with less pain.
I always love hearing from you at: bettyrrhodes93@gmail.com.